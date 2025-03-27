The American government only pretends to care about public health when they are shoving a vaccine down your throat. This is an inconvenient fact that many people learned during the covid vaccine mandates, which either jeopardized their health or caused them to lose their jobs.

When it comes to real public health issues, like the rise of preventable health issues in the United States, the government has turned a blind eye and let corporations run free. The FDA, which claims to be a regulatory agency, has failed to regulate and surrendered all of its power to the corporations. The FDA allows food companies to do things that are banned in the European Union, Japan, and other countries.



It is no surprise that the United States has some of the worst health outcomes, despite its excessive healthcare spending. The first step to making Americans healthy again is to regain control of our food supply and ensure that companies can’t get away with poisoning consumers. RFK Jr. has been slandered excessively for leading this charge but has remained unfazed because of his commitment to public health.





Growing Abuses from the FDA

The FDA has been a silent killer, serving as one of the stealth forces behind the declining health standards of American citizens. The agency has turned its back on the American public and handed over unnecessary power to food companies, which have no interest in the American population’s health.

RFK Jr. has wasted no time and has immediately begun implementing plans to go after the FDA.

American health standards were not always this poor. RFK Jr. did an excellent job explaining how food companies have begun abusing some of the laws from the 1950s, which were previously only applicable to basic substances like salt.

“The first step is radical transparency, because right now not even the government knows what’s in our food. In 1958, the government created a designation called Generally Recognized as Safe or GRAS so that we could make common ingredients like salt and baking soda exempt from testing. But today it isn’t just salt and baking soda.”

Over time, the FDA turned a blind eye while the food companies continued to enlarge the list of items under the GRAS exemption. Companies enjoyed full autonomy during the process and did not need to receive approval from the FDA to ensure that these products did not harm the public.





Europe Proves the FDA is Out of Line



Many people try to relegate RFK Jr.’s viewpoints to conspiracy theories or misunderstandings about how the food or healthcare industries operate. In reality, there are plenty of benchmarks of other countries that do not implement some of the toxic practices of the FDA. Not surprisingly, these countries also have better public health outcomes.



RFK Jr. also recently discussed how many of the chemicals the FDA allows companies to put in our food are banned in other countries.

“European nations, on the other hand, require that a chemical be proven safe before it becomes a food ingredient. In our country, the GRAS standard means that every chemical is presumed safe until proven dangerous, and that proof might not happen until millions of people are sick with chronic disease.”

He noted that we have over 10,000 chemicals in our food, while Europe only has 400. RFK Jr. mentioned several of the common chemicals still found in our food and outlined how many of these products could be responsible for major health issues in the United States.

The EU recently decided to ban titanium dioxide as a food additive because of the potential health effects. Some studies have linked titanium dioxide to very serious health issues, such as gut health issues, inflammation, and Alzheimer’s.

Red Dye 40 is another common chemical in the United States, which is not commonly found in Europe. Cleveland Clinic posted a long list of potential side effects and even noted that it may cause cancer.





These are just two of many dangerous chemicals that the FDA does nothing to regulate. Under the current laws, the FDA leaves everything up to the food companies who can rule that these chemicals are fine as if they were just adding salt or baking soda to their products. In reality, these are likely drivers of some of America’s health issues.





Americans are not Healthy



What happened to the government caring about public health?



Corrupt federal agencies and lobbying have been a nasty combo for the American public. Despite being a wealthy, educated country with an abundance of healthcare resources, Americans are still sicker than ever. There is no logical base to say that the US government cares about health, despite its grandiose claims.



The United States spends more money on healthcare relative to other developed countries but still has worse results. Common issues like obesity and heart issues substantially affect Americans much more so than in OECD countries.









Many of these health issues are completely avoidable and could be prevented with a proper diet and exercise. However, it is very difficult for US consumers to naturally take care of these issues if the FDA allows companies to add toxic chemicals that are banned in other countries.

These health issues also put a lot of financial stress on American consumers.



Many Americans are in a very weak financial position and do not have enough money set aside for a medical emergency. Under a healthier America, people would have to worry less about unexpected medical expenses, which can be shockingly high in the United States.





Consumers should not have to dump their savings on preventable medical issues that occur because the FDA was too corrupt to do its job and regulate food companies. Our government has only claimed to care about public health when it is in the interest of private corporations to do so.





RFK is a Godsend





RFK Jr. is an absolute purist who has had his heart set on improving health in America for decades. After his success in environmental law, he prayed for an opportunity to help in public health.

“For 20 years I've gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country. On August 23rd of last year, God sent me President Trump.”

One of his first steps will be to eliminate GRAS, which will strip power away from food companies and force them to prove that the chemicals they add to food are safe. The FDA abused the American population for decades with this exemption, which allowed US food companies to get away with murder.



Under the FDA’s new leadership, we will also be able to objectively complete post-market assessments, and ensure that proper regulations are in place to help consumers and regulators make the best decisions. The FDA is standing in the way of the MAHA movement, and it needs to be overhauled by the new administration.