For far too long, wokeness has been allowed to run amuck in this country with little to no consequences. At the behest of the radical left, one large company after the next is imposing DEI, gender ideology, and other radical agendas that remain wildly inappropriate.

Doing this has repeatedly backfired. Companies like Bud Light, Target, and Disney were forced to learn the hard way that Americans don’t want wokeness shoved down our throats. Consumers are withdrawing their support and companies continue to see record profit losses.

The massive unpopularity of wokeness is now catching the attention of shareholders and other major investors in large companies. These folks are now telling corporate leaders to do away with gender ideology, DEI, anything else along these lines. Not only are such agendas out of touch with Americans, but they’re also bad for business.