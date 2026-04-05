Food Stamp Abuse Lowers With Illegals Gone

For years, illegal aliens have been a drain on America’s resources.

Tax money wasted on government handouts. Jobs stolen from hardworking patriots. This was never sustainable, but Democrats had to keep the gravy train going. On their watch, our taxes went to foreigners who never should have been here.

This is precisely why we the people duly elected President Trump all three times. Though Democrats stole the race from him in 2020, they couldn’t do it a second time in 2024.

Now, Trump is finally back in office. With him in charge, we’re righting the wrongs that have been dragging this country down.

Case in point? The documented decrease of food stamp abuse amid more deportations.

The Mainstream Media Will Never Admit This to You

As we speak, the powers that be want us all believing that illegals should stay in America. That’s why our brave ICE officers remain under attack from the radical left.

Democrats would rather have our jobs destroyed, streets taken over, and tax money wasted than see violent criminals deported. Thankfully, President Trump isn’t standing for this. In the spirit of making America great again, he’s cleaning up our country once and for all.

The results of this can’t be overstated.

Aside from safer communities and more employment, we’re also seeing less abuse of food stamp programs. Trump is cleaning up the trash and our country is stronger for it. Thanks to him, Arizona’s now seeing a whopping 41% decrease in SNAP recipients.

That’s about 17 million less foreigners siphoning away our tax dollars. Imagine how much better things will get after even more of these illegals get shipped out!

The One Big Beautiful Bill

Signed into law by President Trump, this legislation is a game changer for our nation. The One Big Beautiful Bill mandates not only work requirements for able bodied Americans on SNAP, but it also bars non citizens.

That’s been a long time coming.

Far too many illegals come to this country expecting complimentary food stamps. With federal changes to SNAP eligibility, fewer folks can game the system now. This changes the game entirely, freeing up resources for national defense, infrastructure, and child tax credits.

The data supports what President Trump is doing, as well.

According to various USDA peer reviewed studies, stricter SNAP eligibility requirements directly correlate with 10% to 20% reductions in food stamp fraud!

Democrats Won’t Stop Simping For Illegals

As food stamp abuse goes down, the radical left is freaking out.

They’re making outlandish accusations, hoping that something sticks. These people want us to believe American families will suffer. Other leftists started calling the president “cruel” and trying to leverage these lies to win the midterms.

But that’s not all… several congressional Democrats are taking things one step further, introducing legislation to give illegals “free” food stamps.

Thankfully, Republicans control the House and Senate. This means that NONE of these leftists will succeed in bankrolling foreign invaders on America’s dime.

Thank an ICE Officer Today

A 41% reduction in SNAP recipients is only possible because of immigration enforcement. Without illegal aliens being swiftly deported, American tax dollars would keep going to waste.

Each day, ICE officers get up. They brave the elements and risk their lives in service to our nation. Meanwhile, Democrats work overtime to make their jobs as hard and dangerous as possible.

THAT is why we must stand with ICE.

These brave officers are the only ones holding the line between us and violent crime. They’re the sole reason why SNAP abuse is declining. Don’t forget…if Democrats had their way, NONE of this would be happening.

America would be overflowing with illegal aliens…

Moving forward, we have to keep our heads on a swivel. With more criminals getting the boot, it’s only a matter of time before the radical left makes another desperate move.