If you follow Ford Motor company on X, you might have spotted a couple shocking tweets on Monday. The car company’s X page was hacked by leftists with an extreme political agenda.

None of the posts represented Ford’s views. However, the tweets made a meaningful impact on the platform.

Inside the Ford X Page Hack

Though Ford’s page has since been returned to normal, it briefly displayed overtly political messages. Ford’s page contained tweets stating, “F*#& Israel”, “F*#& Ukraine” and “F*#& everyone who supports them.”

The Ford page also temporarily included a call to free Palestine. One of the tweets highlighted how Israel is supposedly a terrorist state and all eyes are on Gaza.