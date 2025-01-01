Ford HACKED By Terrorist Activists Screaming, “F*#& Israel”, “F*#& Ukraine”, and “F*#& Everyone Who Supports Them.”
The automaker’s page was briefly taken over by hacktivists with a far left political motive
If you follow Ford Motor company on X, you might have spotted a couple shocking tweets on Monday. The car company’s X page was hacked by leftists with an extreme political agenda.
None of the posts represented Ford’s views. However, the tweets made a meaningful impact on the platform.
Inside the Ford X Page Hack
Though Ford’s page has since been returned to normal, it briefly displayed overtly political messages. Ford’s page contained tweets stating, “F*#& Israel”, “F*#& Ukraine” and “F*#& everyone who supports them.”
The Ford page also temporarily included a call to free Palestine. One of the tweets highlighted how Israel is supposedly a terrorist state and all eyes are on Gaza.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.