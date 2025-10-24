George Soros and his son Alex call themselves philanthropists.

Philanthropy means “love of humanity.”

If the Soroses loved humanity, why would they work to instill chaos in American cities by funding district attorneys who unleash criminal wolves to stalk the streets?

The word “Soroses” sounds like a disease because the father and son team of George and Alex are infecting America with crime.

The Soroses don't love humanity.

They hate it.

That’s why they throw money at California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom hates humanity, too.

The Receipts

When Open Secrets published a record of Soros’ political contributions, the proverbial cat was out of the bag, and it was mangy, missing teeth, and full of feline disease.

“Holy SHIIIIT!” Mila Joy posted on X. “It's TRUE.”

“Gavin Newsom is FUNDED by George and Alex Soros”

“No wonder he wants Los Angeles DESTROYED.”

True, indeed.

The proverbial cat is Los Angeles. It’s the City of Angels that has been possessed by a demon, a microcosm of the hellscape that is California.

The devil in charge: Gavin Newsom.

Hellscape 101

“A journey through Los Angeles, the adopted home of Vice President Kamala Harris, offers a masterclass in urban dysfunction,” Joel Kotkin wrote for New Geography in 2024.

Kotkin was just getting started:

As you drive through the streets of the southside, and along Central Avenue, the historic main street of black LA, now mostly Hispanic, the ambience is increasingly reminiscent of Mexico City or Mumbai: broken pavements; battered buildings; outdoor swap meets; food stalls serving customers much as one would see in the developing world. But if signs of progressive failure are clear from New York to San Francisco, it’s Los Angeles where I feel it most keenly. I’ve lived here since 1975. Back then, the idea that this diamond in the sands could tarnish was unimaginable. But it has. Once a middle-class haven with a broad industrial base, LA now suffers the highest poverty rates in the state, and among the worst in the country. Dovetailed by failing schools and parks, and an exodus of residents and businesses, long-term prospects of this great American city look bleak — a future that could yet be translated right across the country.

You get the picture: Newsom’s progressive policies are like poisoning in a well.

Whoever drinks from that water gets sick—at best.

And that was before the Palisades wildfire caused over $50 billion in home damage.

The hellhole got even more hellish.

The wildfires that ravaged L.A. in January likely have killed over 400 people.

You can't put a price on that. A human life is priceless.

It’s apocalyptic.

How much worse can it get? Do you really want to know?

Progressive mismanagement will take you there in its handbasket to hell.

Are the Soroses, Newsom, and their Progressive allies grossly incompetent, or are they willfully trying to burn the West to the ground?

The Canary In The Coal Mine

Gavin Newsom dreams of sitting in the White House as President of the United States.

If his dream becomes a reality, America is doomed, and the slow decline of the West will become rapid—like a herd of buffalo running over the edge of a cliff.

When the state isn't burning by fire, it’s burning with crime.

Flash mob robberies committed by young people are tearing families apart as parents turn in their children.

California’s tax rates are some of the highest in the nation.

Put it all together, and it’s no wonder people are leaving the state in droves.

Face it: California is a hellscape.

As California goes, so would Newsom’s America.

Bottom line: The Soroses are not philanthropists. Newsom may be their Golden Boy, but he’s poisonous.

Put them together and you have a disease.

Anything the Left touches withers.

Does that sound like a love for humanity or a longing for the abyss?