Right Flank

JD
1d

I am not surprised at all about this. Soros has funded so many hateful people and groups it is disgusting. When daddy dies and the son takes over it will be even worse.

James Schwartz
1d

The Soros’s have funded every left wing Marxist politician in our country. From Council members to DA’s to governors and congressmen. Every progressive politician now has history behind them and it shows in every city and state they have ever run. Sam Francisco should be a nationwide poster city on how their ideology destroys everything they touch. The whole pacific coast is full of Soros funded politicians. From Washington down to California it’s all destroyed. People are being taxed to death and leaving in droves. It’s most likely too late for California to even turn it around. Gavin Newsome and his dream of president should be dead as he’s shown he cares nothing for the people he governs. Which is the crux of Marxist ideals. When they run out of rich people’s money they will come for yours. They stand behind knowing what good for you and minorities but don’t care what it destroys because they are the elite and will never be affected by their decisions. That’s how it works. Soros was kicked out of his own country. Hungary has prospered since. That’s all you need to know.

