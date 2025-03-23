At this point, it’s safe to assume the Central Intelligence Agency was complicit in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s been 61 years since JFK was shot dead in Dallas. Why else would the Deep State keep tens of thousands of pages surrounding the case classified and hidden from public view decade after decade?

The Deep State truly believes they can create reality by constructing a narrative to their liking. They’re wrong.

In the case of JFK, they would have you believe Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman with ties to Russia who made one helluva shot to murder JFK as he rode in the back of a presidential motorcade convertible on Nov. 22, 1963.

R. James Woolsey, who ran the CIA from 1993-1995, has claimed Oswald was a KGB associate who Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev instructed to assassinate President Kennedy.

But the Soviets changed their mind. Oswald was told to drop the plan, but, according to Woolsey–due to Oswald’s undying love for communism in the USSR–the alleged assassin refused.

In 1995, Woosley suddenly resigned his post during the scandal over Aldrich Ames, a CIA officer turned Russian double agent.

Something doesn’t smell right, but it rarely does when it comes to the CIA.