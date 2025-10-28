Even in 2025, we can’t afford to underestimate the GRAVE threats posed by the radical left.

Democrats, contrary to what they’d have you think, were never “for the people.” They’ve been a lot of other things, instead.

Organized to consolidate power

Working to chip away at our God given liberties

Chomping at the bit to eradicate the American First movement

We can’t let them win. Nor can we sit back as they quietly dismantle established structures of our nation.

One of the most dangerous leftists of all? Look no further than billionaire George Soros. For YEARS, he’s been bankrolling the radical left wing machine, all to the detriment of real Americans.

Even to this day, a lot of patriots don’t realize just how insidious Soros truly is!

He Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

Through groups like his Soros Open Society Foundation, George Soros continues pouring capital and other resources into the communist group known as Antifa.

For YEARS, Antifa has been attacking Americans in the streets, violently destroying private property, and making our communities unsafe.

Soros, meanwhile, sees no problems with giving them tens of millions of dollars.

He WANTS the chaos.

He WANTS the destruction.

He WANTS the fear and anarchy.

Make no mistake about it, though. Antifa is FAR from the only radical leftist group getting rewarded by Soros.

According to findings from the Capital Research Center, this left wing billionaire poured another $80 million into additional violent organizations that support terrorists and encourage violence.

That’s about as un-American as it gets!

He Wants to be a Messiah