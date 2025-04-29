By all accounts, wokeness has brought about the downfall of the Democrat Party. Time and time again, the radical left places the interests of criminals and foreigners over those of American citizens.

Going this route isn’t working out too well for Democrats. Last year, the party was thoroughly beaten in the 2024 election and lost control of the Senate. This was a result of the country overwhelmingly rejecting increasingly insane proposals from the left.

In 2025, Democrats are working hard to further their own power, at the expense of everyday Americans. We see this as the party pushes to give illegals voting rights and a pathway to citizenship in this country.

Let’s not forget about leftists pushing to send billions of US taxpayer dollars overseas, while Americans here at home are getting crushed by inflation.

If there’s one thing that’s been proven time and time again, it’s that wokeness is completely unsustainable, especially over the long term. This is a lesson that Democrats are now learning the hard way.

Going Down Hard and Fast

At this time, the Democrat Party is currently facing a 27% approval rating, marking a major new low even for them. This means nearly three-fourths of the country isn’t pleased with the party’s direction and believes they should make changes.

The situation has gotten so dire that Democrats are now working overtime to recover. This is readily apparent as left-wing officials send out emails and texts, begging their supporters for donations.

More Americans are seeing through this, though. Across social media, even people who previously supported the left are calling the party out for being radical, out of touch, and dangerous.

As Democrats lose supporters, they’re not taking any steps to bring new people in or increase their approval rating. As White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out during a Fox News interview, the party’s current 27% approval rating, by all accounts, is on track to drop even further.

Eventually, the only support Democrats will have left will be from communists, terrorists, and illegals looking for free handouts.

This is Making Democrats Even More Desperate