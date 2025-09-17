Right Flank

Right Flank

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
82
120

GUTFELD just ENDED this woman's entire career

Greg Gutfeld went off on Jessica Tarlov my
America Reborn's avatar
America Reborn
Sep 17, 2025
82
120
Share
Transcript

The fact of the matter is the both sides argument not only doesn't fly, we don't care. We don't care about your both sides argument. That shit is dead. For one thing, there is no cognitive dissonance on our side.”

“On your side, your belief do not match reality, so you're coming up with these rationalizations. We're not doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young, bright man assassinated and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations.”

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture