Hillary Clinton Demands That the Internet “Moderate” Americans’ Speech

For years now, we’ve all watched the radical left gradually increase its animosity towards free speech. Whenever Democrats hear something they dislike, they immediately dismiss it as harmful “misinformation” to be shut down by any means necessary.

Naturally, this remains at odds with our nation’s Constitution, seeing as the First Amendment directly protects free speech liberties. We the people have the right to raise uncomfortable questions and push back against the status quo…even if this makes leftists uneasy.

Time after time, Democrats have framed the censoring of speech as a moral imperative. Just a few years ago, the Biden regime collaborated with social media companies to censor patriots who raised certain inquiries about COVID vaccines.

With President Trump finally back in office, Democrats are more desperate than ever to control speech and access to information. This explains Hillary Clinton’s recent calls for Americans who converse with each other on the internet to be “moderated.”

Make no mistake about it: Clinton and other elites like her have no regard for our First Amendment rights. Moreover, they want to render free speech liberties as null and void.

Clinton Isn’t Hiding It Anymore

There was a time when Democrats at least tried to maintain some level of plausible deniability. Though in 2025, they’re telling this country exactly who they are.

During a recent interview with CNN, Hillary Clinton declared social media platforms need to “moderate and monitor” various “content” posted by Americans. She specifically stated these actions should be taken by X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

Continuing on, Clinton admitted without the aforementioned “moderation” of social media speech, Democrats “lose total control.” This alone reveals what the left’s real intentions have always been.

It was never about trying to keep propaganda or real misinformation out of the public sphere. At its core, the radical left always wanted “total control” over everyday Americans like us.

Before Clinton’s time with CNN wrapped up, she also alleged that negative psychological and social effects would stem from the failure to attack online speech. In other words, she’s fully of the view that not cracking down on Americans’ First Amendment rights does “real harm.”

We Can’t Give These People An Inch

Whenever Democrats call for restricting liberties, there’s always a justification given. Right now, Hillary Clinton wants Americans to believe there’s significant danger in protecting free speech liberties, namely speech existing on social media.

This is a Trojan horse.

In actuality, the real danger lies in allowing tyrannical officials to chip away at this country’s constitutional freedoms. There’s a reason why our Founding Fathers ensured that free speech was enshrined within the very First Amendment.

Being able to speak without fear of persecution is one of the most basic rights. Without this, all other liberties will soon crumble. Democrats know this; it’s why they’re trying to start with the First Amendment.

From then on, it’d be like a domino effect. Once the most important right of all falls by the wayside, it’s just a matter of time before the rest follow.

Democrats Aren’t Going to Give Up Easily

The dreadful years under Biden showed the lengths Democrats will go to target online speech. Moving forward, we should absolutely expect more of this from the left.

Clinton going on CNN and calling upon Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok to “moderate” what Americans say was very intentional. The left is hoping that social and media pressure will be enough to make these platforms cave.

By controlling speech in such a manner, Democrats would also be covertly controlling access to information. Worse yet, they can hide behind social media platforms and claim these sites are merely enforcing their own company policies.

Never mind that the radical left wants to write, oversee, and dictate these policies.

As we get closer to the 2026 midterms, prepare for more Democrats to come out of the woodwork, advocating for less free speech. While the left loses support from Americans nationwide, their desperation to regain power and shut down dissent will only increase.

There’s Never Been a More Important Time to Speak Up

In 2025, we can’t afford to take anything for granted, least of all our freedoms and liberties. Even with President Trump’s long awaited return to the White House, there are still forces in this country seeking to undermine him.

All of them aren’t as obvious as Clinton. Many operate behind the scenes and in the shadows…but just because we can’t see them doesn’t mean they’re any less threatening.

History has shown us that the deep state often tries to compromise effective leaders from within. We’ve already seen this to some extent with RINOs in Congress sabotaging votes on things like DOGE spending cuts.

Moving forward, we have to keep spreading the word about what the left has in store. Come November 2026, they’ll be gunning for power by any means necessary.