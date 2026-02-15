Hillary Clinton Wants to Control Your Social Media Speech

Free speech is under attack in our country…and it’s been that way for quite some time.

In recent years, we’ve seen an uptick in the radical left’s hatred for open debate or opposing perspectives.

It’s SCARY to witness.

They claim to be “tolerant.” They claim to care about “ideas.”

Yet, whenever ideas challenge the status quo, Democrats try to silence people.

This became most apparent during COVID.

Don’t forget…the Biden regime pressured social media companies to censor anyone who questioned COVID vaccines.

But this goes beyond just Biden and his lackeys.

As Americans enjoy open discourse on social media, Hillary Clinton is now working harder than ever to stop us.

They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore

At this point, the radical left doesn’t even pretend to have good intentions.

That means they’re really getting desperate.

During a CNN interview, Clinton complained that Democrats would “lose total control” if social media companies don’t put a muzzle onto online speech.

Then, she directly named a series of platforms across which she wants us censored.

Facebook. X. TikTok. Instagram.

These are the most popular venues where patriots have discussions about our personal lives, current events, and more.

“Total control,” Clinton said.

That right there gives away the game plan.

All the prior talking points about “protecting the public from misinformation” were distractions.

In 2026, “misinformation” is anything that opposes the radical left’s destructive schemes!

She’s Been Trying to Silence Us For Years

Hillary Clinton’s comments about “total control” during her CNN interview are part of a larger, deeply disturbing pattern.

She’s openly demanded “federal guardrails” against what Americans post on social media.

If you let Clinton and her ilk tell it, these guardrails will tackle addiction, depression, and “dangerous” online content.

It gets worse…

Clinton has also called for penalizing social media sites that fail to voluntarily censor users.

In other words?

If these companies don’t bow down to radical left talking points, she wants them fined or permanently put out of business.

That’s not just a desperate ploy for control. That’s pure EVIL.

Mainstream Media Hacks Are Supporting Her

Hillary Clinton and others like her continue to enjoy backing from outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and ABC News.

Every single mainstream media pundit has an agenda to control the narrative.

Initially, they were able to do that through their (phony) reporting across TV networks.

Though as more patriots woke up to the epidemic of fake news, we began doing our own research. We also started sharing the real facts with one another across social media platforms.

That didn’t just scare Hillary Clinton.

It also scared the establishment hacks who rely on lies and leftist agendas for a living.

OF COURSE they’re backing up efforts to control what Americans say online.

This violates our First Amendment rights, while simultaneously controlling the information we have access to.

What remains after that?

Only the radical left’s sanctioned, deceptive propaganda.

It’s Time to Smash the Censorship Cartel

With President Trump back in office, many social media companies backed down from censorship embraced under the Biden regime.

But this doesn’t mean we can get comfortable.

The powers that be are STILL working behind the scenes to amass the “total control” Hillary Clinton spoke about.

Control over our speech. Control over our access to information.

Even control over what we THINK.

At the grassroots level, patriots must oppose any “federal guardrails” that threaten our First Amendment rights.

People like Hillary Clinton aren’t giving up.

They’re just trying to usher in tyranny through backdoor, more covert efforts.

If we let them win, we don’t just lose America…we also forfeit a free future for our children and grandchildren.