In fact, Clinton reacted to the mention of her name as though it was overdue validation, rather than simply another form of empty, shallow political theater.

This isn’t about achieving peace; it’s about a permanent ruling class giving themselves trophies while burning down the country.

The clip circulating on X shows her visibly pleased at being interrupted during a conversation to be able to react (with visible satisfaction) to what she perceived as confirmation of her stature, above that of accountable citizens.

Her reaction further adds to the outrage that develops when one considers both the timing and her audience. Even today, establishment members continue to reward one another for failures that have resulted in loss of life and freedom.

Why do we continue to pretend that these self-congratulatory elite ceremonies are reflective of true service to our great nation?