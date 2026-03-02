How is Ilhan Omar’s Net Worth $44 Million?

Did Ilhan Omar’s net worth really go from $51,000 to $44 million, as viral posts on social media claim? It would be curious considering that Omar’s already suspect in a few fraudulent activities.

She already admitted she would “do what she had to do” to get her brother’s papers to stay in the U.S. That’s immigration fraud. You can see the sick marriage license on record.

Omar comes from a contentious political past. She seems to represent Somalia, not the U.S.A. It’s questionable how she is even an “elected” congressperson, with a salary of $174,000 annually, before taxes.

President Trump has been talking about her corruption at length.

Nur Omar Mohamed, Ilhan Omar’s father, was a colonel in the Somali National Army under dictator Mohamed Barre’s regime.

Daddy trained in Russia and led a regiment during the Ogaden War against Ethiopia in 1977–1978.

He remained in military service until the regime’s collapse in 1991 amid civil war. Barre’s government, a Marxist dictatorship notorious for severe human rights abuses, including claims of genocide against the Isaaq clan in northern Somalia from 1987 to 1989, as well as rapes, bombings, and destruction that killed tens to hundreds of thousands of civilians.

After the regime fell, he fled with his family to a Kenyan refugee camp, then immigrated to America in 1995 as a refugee, where he worked as a taxi driver and postal employee until his death from COVID-19 in 2020.

So, she’s coming from some really cream-of-the-crop stock. No wonder Trump says, “Somalia isn’t even a country.”

There are also indications that she funneled massive taxpayer funds into her husband’s firm that supported Somali NGOs called “Feeding Our Future” in Minneapolis, while stealing millions from Americans in a COVID fraud scheme.

She’s also got ties to a winery, owned by her brother-husband, Tim Mynett, that are beyond fishy.

Mynett co-owns eStCru LLC with Will Hailer. They started it as a wine venture.

It produced about enough wine to get the Pope drunk. They made small batches from 2019 to 2021. Then nothing. No sales. Nada.

Their social media for the winery went dormant. They had a barely functioning website. Investors sued, claiming fraud. One put in $300,000. They were promised a 200% return.

The public exposure cinched their cabernet dreams in a hurry.

Records show the registration for the winery was gone by July 24. Bank accounts sat near empty. There was $650 in one. Pennies in others.

Hailer said they lived invoice to invoice, but they didn’t have any invoices on record.

Now, let’s get to that $3 million.

Omar’s campaign paid Mynett and Hailer’s firm, E Street Group, about $3 million in 2020 for “consultancy work.” She cut ties after the scrutiny started.

But then the wine started flowing again. . . or did it?

On paper, the winery’s valuation went from $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023. Then to $1 million and to $5 million in 2024. It was a subjective valuation.

Why have it? Mynett and Hailer pitched it as a business. Was it for laundering?

The setup smells. A winery with no grapes. No bottles. Valued at millions.

Why close it so quickly, just when people start looking into what’s happening in Minnesota?

Fraud upon fraud upon fraud under “Tampton Tim’s” watch.

There’s a Congressional Oversight Committee, but if they’re anything like Pam Bondi, they’ll do nothing. They’ll look the other way.

In Washington, money hides in shadows. She isn’t the only person to get rich on the taxpayers dime with fraud, laundering, and outright theft. We’re just now seeing just how deep the Swamp goes.

Did Trump Get the $44 Million Net Worth Number Right?

The $44 million suggested figure for Ilhan Omar’s net worth comes from a January 2026 Truth Social post by President Donald Trump, where he wrote that she “is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars,”

The Department of Justice and Congress were supposed to investigate her finances. While that figure appears inflated or miscalculated from her actual 2024 financial disclosure (filed in May 2025), most of her assets came from her brother-husband’s assets:

Rose Lake Capital LLC (venture firm) valued at $5 million to $25 million

eStCru LLC ( the fake winery) at $1 million to $5 million.

Even if they’re not hers directly, there’s something off about these numbers, even if they’re “all in the family.”

It’s possible the apple doesn’t fall far from the Somalian tree.