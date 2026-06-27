Two people have recently become the faces of hope for many on the left or so suggests a recent X post that laughed and used emojis after making a very pointed and sarcastic claim. These two congresswomen represent the extreme edges of progressive politics, not broad appeal.

That particular X post resonated with people in part because it encapsulated just how far some parts of the Democratic Party’s base have moved.

It is one thing to point to politicians who may be able to restore some level of trust with working Americans; however, this particular pair of politicians have repeatedly been associated with harsh criticisms of Israel, numerous run-ins with their own party leaders and a number of news stories which energized one segment of the American population while alienating another.

Records also demonstrate that both women have been the subject of ethics inquiries and primary challenges which reflect the fact that they do not reach much further than the activist circles that are their base.

The question remains as to whether party strategists actually think elevating the kinds of voices represented by Reps. Omar and Tlaib will reverse the downward trend of support for Democrats among certain important demographic groups, or if they plan on deepening the chasms that currently exist between those groups.

This represents a larger shift toward moving fringe positions into the center of debate. We break down the flaws of Omar and Tlaib as potential party-rescuers below for our subscribers.