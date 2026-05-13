Imagine a member of Congress laughing off an avalanche of accounting scandals simply by pointing to the “Quality Accouting Center”. This is exactly what happened in The Babylon Bee’s satirical piece on Ilhan Omar’s numerous instances of questionable handling of money.

The best part about this story is that the joke may be writing itself because the truth is far worse than that.

Ilhan Omar’s financial dealings are nothing short of a poorly audited accounting report from a Third World Kleptocracy. According to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, in 2019, they fined Omar $500 for using $2,250 in campaign dollars to pay her ex-husband’s consulting firm (E Street Group) for “travel reimbursement”.

The twist: those reimbursements related to a 2017 trip to New York City that clearly resembled a honeymoon and did not appear to be legitimate campaign-related work. Public records from the board verify all the specifics regarding the trip including the date and amount of payment.

Investigations continued. What did they find? The dirty details are available to our subscribers.