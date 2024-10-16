Indiana Cease and Desist Against BlackRock
BlackRock is accused of 54 counts of “politically motivated” securities fraud.
Indiana isn’t playing with BlackRock, the investment institution that many say owns half the world. While BlackRock doesn’t technically own the world, it does have an incredible influence on the companies for which they own the majority of shares.
Republican Secretary of State, Diego Morales, is accusing BlackRock of leading investors astray about ESG g…
