IRS Whistleblower SSA Gary Shapley PUNISHED Following MAJOR Story
Shapley faces termination, demotion or even worse in the aftermath of the Catherine Herridge interview
IRS whistleblower SSA Shapley has been notified he has two weeks to either resign or face demotion. SSA is an acronym short for supervisory special agent.
Shapley’s punishment is the latest in a string of retaliations against those willing to highlight IRS missteps.
