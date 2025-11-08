Imagine combining the minds of Einstein, Shakespeare, Turing, and Voltaire into a single consolidated central processing unit.

That’s AI in a nutshell.

It appears AI is taking information processing to an exponential level with significant ramifications.

Reports are circulating that AI is becoming agentic, meaning autonomous, and solving highly complex challenges. It might not be long until AI becomes similar to the Star Trek character named Data.

AI is Thinking on Its Own

AI has reached the benchmark of creating brand new scientific knowledge. Yale teamed up with Google, creating a 27B Gemma AI model to achieve the feat.

The outcome?

An incredible discovery: AI found a brand new cancer mechanism.

The model predicted the drug called “silmitasertib” would heighten tumor visibility to the human body’s immune system. The visibility is possible if there is minimal interferon presence.

Ensuing laboratory testing validated the stunning hypothesis.

The takeaway?

AI accurately predicted a potential cancer treatment. In short, it appears AGI, meaning artificial general intelligence, has arrived.

Is AI the Real Deal?

We are on the cusp of a massive AI breakthrough in which computers can solve problems they have not encountered in the past. This means challenges not presented when training AI models can be analyzed independently and in some cases, solved.

In other words, AI is hyper-intelligent, with the potential to surpass human intelligence in the near future.

Critics had claimed AI was merely pretending to be intelligent. The argument is that AI was merely mimicking humans after extensive training, essentially creating the illusion of intelligence.

Those critics insisted AI was simply memorizing facts and spitting out responses under the guise of supposed reasoning.

It turns out they were wrong.

AI Might Solve Nearly Every Problem

AI is proactively addressing new problems without relying on human brains. The best part is that AI is solving those problems on its own.

The only thing us humans have to do is steer AI in the right direction. That occurs through prompting. Talented prompters with a knack for precise and strategic inquisition will help make AI utilitarian.

AI prompting might eventually become as simple as asking or prompting AI to find important problems on its own. AI has the potential to be autonomously agentic to the point that it solves those problems without human nudging of any sort.

The aim is for AI to solve complex problems to better the human condition in a fraction of the time it would take a team of humans to do the same.

This means there is the possibility that AI will eventually develop cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, the common cold, the flu, and more.

Might it be possible that AI eventually extends human longevity?

If AI develops even more scientific acumen, there’s a chance it will lead us toward a fountain of youth. That means there might eventually be the potential for the human lifespan to stretch to 200 years or longer.

Some futurists insist AI will eventually make human beings immortal.

AI’s Role in Governance

Some futurists including Elon Musk insist AI has the potential to govern better than humans.

Is it wise to rely on AI for governance?

No one knows for sure.

What matters most is who is programming the AI. The masterminds behind the AI of tomorrow have human biases that will be reflected in AI outputs.

Moreover, AI is shaped by its teacher, meaning the learning material it trains on and references. All learning materials are created by human beings, meaning there is an inherent bias.

Though AI might not even be relied upon for government, it will ameliorate the challenges of human government. As an example, some think AI will develop highly creative solutions for global warming to help cool the planet.

AI is a Work in Progress

AI still struggles to reason. Moreover, this emerging technology also struggles to understand information within context.

Add in the fact that AI doesn’t understand the idiosyncrasies of human language and it becomes even more concerning.

However, those shortfalls will likely be addressed in due time.

What will AI be like in a couple decades?

We’ll likely be highly dependent on the technology for solving complex problems including scientific challenges that have stumped our greatest minds for millennia.