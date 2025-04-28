Geoengineering is gradually seeping into the mainstream discourse. The term isn’t as complex as it seems on the surface. I never thought this would be a topic I would take seriously, but the evidence is beginning to pile up.

Geoengineering means that humans have cleverly engineered the planet’s climate.

The creative approach to “sustainability” appears to be backfiring.

Weather is Becoming Dangerously Dynamic

Hurricanes, tornadoes, and other wild weather events are now the norm. Those of us in our 40s and older remember a different time when the occasional hurricane was a big deal.

Skeptics like Nicole Shanahan suspect geoengineering is altering weather. According to Shanahan, whistleblowers insist the primary cause of atmospheric pollution is geoengineering.

The edgy theory conflicts with the legacy media’s insistence that automobiles and fireplaces cause atmospheric pollution. Such pollution, sometimes referred to as PPM, is often referenced to gauge climate change.

Shanahan also alleges stratospheric projects also play a role in atmospheric pollution. If the skeptics are correct, such programs are emitting harmful particles directly into the skies above.

Such pollution greatly exceeds that which is released by vehicles’ fuel-injected engines.

Leftists proudly argue coal burning plants are also responsible for the harmful emissions. However, those plants are now equipped with high-tech filtering systems.

Is Climate Geoengineering Even Necessary?