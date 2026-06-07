In an interview recently released in a popular video, a politician and critic are questioning how deep accountability can go in Washington, DC.

What if the very officials that enforce the law now find themselves at risk for being prosecuted under it?

JD Vance said in that popular video, “Ilhan Omar could be arrested for fraud,” which was a comment made in response to numerous questions about her background and the statements she has made.

It has fueled much of the debate about whether there is really anyone left in Congress that cannot be scrutinized.

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