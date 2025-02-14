Los Angeles, California is quite literally on fire. Dominating the American media cycle are images and videos of the city ablaze.

Naturally, this has been pretty disruptive for folks who call this community home. Not all of them are elitist celebrities. Many folks impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires are everyday people working to get by and make ends meet.

Thanks to these fires, they’ve lost everything. Some watched their businesses burn alongside their homes. Others have zero possessions to their name and are now working to completely rebuild from the ashes.

Given the devastation, people nationwide have begun questioning what caused these wildfires and how to prevent future similar outbreaks.

However, newly resurfaced footage shows the fires were actually predicted by none other than podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rogan Tried to Warn Los Angeles Awhile Ago

During a July 2024 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed Los Angeles while speaking with comedian Sam Morril. Specifically, the podcast host touched upon previous fires the city’s endured.

Several of them caused Rogan himself to evacuate from his home on three separate occasions for his own safety. In light of this, he told Morril that, one day, Los Angeles would suffer from raging, out of control wildfires that even the best firefighters struggle to contain.

Less than one year later, this warning came to fruition.

When recounting these incidents, Rogan stated he always believed the situation in Los Angeles could “fall apart.” The podcast host then pointed out that he personally saw two of his neighbors’ homes completely burn down to the ground.

In 2025, this is the reality for many Los Angeles residents. It’s been estimated that the amount of damage absorbed by the city is going to cost billions of dollars to repair and recover from.

The Turning Point For Rogan Moving to Texas

Over the past several years, California’s been hemorrhaging residents and businesses at record rates. This isn’t just because of policies that permit crime and punish innovative entrepreneurs; the departures also stem from the overall instability of the state.

Later on his podcast, Rogan explained the fires in Los Angeles were a major factor in his decision to leave California. Back in 2020, he famously left the state, relocating his family and his work to Austin, Texas.

Before departing, however, Rogan recounted an ominous warning given to him by a firefighter. Apparently, the firefighter warned that a certain amount of wind, combined with a fire starting in specific areas, would pave the way to the massive burnings we’re seeing now in Los Angeles.

The wildfires, per this warning, would not only burn through the entire city, but also to its ocean. In 2025, this tracks. Countless Los Angeles residents with beach homes and other waterfront properties have lost them, thanks to the current blazes.

These Fires Are No Joke

On social media platforms, countless people are questioning what’s going on in Los Angeles and asking why fires are active for days and weeks on end.

However, as noted by Rogan on his podcast, the wind plays a major factor. The wind naturally increases the size of wildfires, causing them to increase and spread at rapid rates. Once this reaches a certain point, there’s only so much that firefighters can do.

Many people don’t understand this, but firefighters who work on the ground and on the frontlines know it all too well. In many cases, thousands of acres are burning at the same time, egged on by winds at 40 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, the wind blows embers across the air, paving the way for even more fires to start an increase in magnitude. When these embers land on buildings or rooftops, this is what often leads to the destruction of homes, businesses, and other properties.

Radio Silence from the Mainstream Media

Over the years, many news pundits have worked overtime to silence and discredit Joe Rogan at every turn. They’ve called him a conspiracy theorist, accused him of spreading information, and even gone after people he’s interviewed.

With millions of Americans tuning into his podcast, Rogan has quite the audience and this scares people who want to maintain the status quo.

Nevertheless, this prediction of the current Los Angeles wildfires is nothing short of remarkable. It shows that so-called “conspiracy theories” usually end up being proven true later down the line.

Of course, the mainstream media isn’t acknowledging this. They have absolutely nothing to say about Rogan predicting the Los Angeles wildfires. Meanwhile, some of the latest news from the city has revealed that tens of thousands of residents are under evacuation orders.

Only time will tell what comes next or how long these fires rage on. Unfortunately, there’s been no word on how Los Angeles plans to prevent future devastation. All things considered, there may soon be even more Americans joining Joe Rogan in saying bye-bye to California.