Weeks ago, a new poll emerged showing growing support for political violence on the left wing. Democrats are increasingly supportive of hostile acts against people like President Trump and Elon Musk. Polling also shows that over half of voters with left of center leanings believe the assassination of Trump would be justified.

Similar amounts of leftists remain supportive of violence against Elon Musk, along with destructive violence against Musk’s Tesla company. This has spiraled out of control over recent months with the company’s headquarters and dealerships being subjected to vandalism and other similar acts.

Right now, the left is losing one election after the next, a factor that likely ties into their rising support for political violence.

In a not so shocking turn of events, the left is now rallying support for none other than Luigi Mangione, the unhinged killer of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. One of the latest figures coming out to praise Mangione is none other than journalist Taylor Lorenz.

They’re Trying to Normalize Violence Across the Board

When Mangione shot and killed Thompson in cold blood, he used insurance companies’ handling of consumer claims as an excuse. From this moment forward, it didn’t take long for the radical left to make Mangione their new hero.

Taylor Lorenz is no exception to this. During a recent sit down interview, the journalist described Thompson’s murderer as a “morally good” person.

One has to question what led Lorenz to arrive at this conclusion. No sane person would describe shooting an individual (who posed zero immediate threat) in cold blood as “morally good.”

What Lorenz - and others like her - believes is that because Thompson’s insurance company didn’t do what the left wanted him to do, it warranted a death sentence.

This train of thought isn’t off brand for Democrats either. Just last year, they were complaining that the would-be, attempted assassin of President Trump “missed.” Following the attempt on Trump’s life, videos flooded TikTok with people saying the shooter should have aimed closer to the president’s forehead.

Now, they’re outright cheering on Mangione’s assassination of an insurance company CEO.

Lorenz Isn’t Alone in Trying to Lionize Mangione

Weeks ago, news broke that the Justice Department is pushing for Mangione to receive the death penalty, should he be found guilty of Thompson’s murder.

Immediately after this development broke, the left immediately started attacking Attorney General Pam Bondi. Somehow, the notion of a killer being forced to face the consequences for his actions is too much for Democrats to stomach.

The Justice Department’s disposition on Mangione has also renewed calls for the murderer to be “freed” from lockup. Leftists, in real time, are taking to social media to paint Mangione as an angel who did the right thing in the name of everyday Americans.

This argument rings hollow - and to its core, it’s nothing more than an attempt to make violence and crime the golden standard across the United States.

Once Mangione’s trial officially begins, we can all expect Democrats to make even more excuses for what he did. Already, concerns have been raised about whether the jury overseeing Mangione’s case will be tainted by sympathizers.

Democrats Are Only Going to Keep This Behavior Up

Taylor Lorenz and other radical leftists are getting increasingly evil. This is a pattern that every single patriot who loves this country needs to be aware of.

As Americans turn against the destructive policies of the left, Democrats’ desperation is at an all time high. They want power at all costs, regardless of how many people they have to step on or sacrifice in order to get it.

This is why they’re increasingly supportive of violence and openly advocating for the murder of political opponents. How long will it be before another unhinged person kills or attempts to kill another leader or CEO they disagree with?

With the midterm elections coming up next year, it’s possible that we’ll see a spike in political violence or, at the very least, calls for political violence. Unfortunately, the left has moved from attempting to beat their political rivals to wanting their political rivals literally eliminated.

We Can’t Normalize Murderers Like Luigi Mangione

Regardless of public frustration with insurance companies, there’s never any justification for shooting innocent people in cold blood. Vigilante justice remains criminal and unacceptable, regardless of alternate narratives being spun by people like Taylor Lorenz.

In 2025, the left wing isn’t just lionizing Mangione, they’re trying to inspire the 2.0 version of him. Across social media sites like X and TikTok, there’ve been people calling for CEOs across the board to be executed.

As all of this takes place, it only underscores the necessity for law and order in America. If we ever allow vigilantes, radical leftists, and killers like Luigi Mangione to have their way, this country will be forever lost.