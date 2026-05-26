Imagine turning on your TV to watch some light conversation and instead seeing a group of liberal icons tear apart the son of God as if he was trying out for a therapy session.

This is what happened on The View when Joy Behar called the son of God a “narcissist” after he claimed to be the messiah. The Daily Wire posted this clip on x and it is an example of how mainstream media is comfortable being blasphemous.

The segment started with a talk about narcissism in politicians, which quickly went to talking about the Bible. Joy Behar chimed in with her usual controversial statements, saying that Jesus demonstrated narcissistic tendencies when he said he was the messiah and the way, the truth, and the life.

Whoopi Goldberg followed up and defended the statement as part of Jesus’ mission. Sunny Hostin added to this defense with caveats and qualifications about the cultural context. The three of them batted back and forth while laughing about making fun of the founder of Christianity.

This isn’t an isolated incident of craziness. The View has a history of treating Christian beliefs as punch lines to make fun of.

Do you remember when Joy Behar said that Christians who speak with Jesus are mentally ill? In 2018 she made this comment and got massive backlash forcing her to issue an apology that was weak given her continued constant attacks on Christianity.

And now they’re at it again, reducing the foundation of western civilization to a personality disorder.

But beneath all the jokes? A seedy yet intriguing underside explained and exposed to our subscribers.