Justin Trudeau is a Deep State Puppet no different from Biden or Kamala Harris, and he just resigned. Is this an indication that the Deep State’s tyranny is coming to an end? Are the dominoes starting to fall? Or will another WEF puppet come to take his place and carry out the plans for a Great Reset?

Trudeau has been shunned by the public. He can barely walk the streets of his own country after betraying his people repeatedly. He was booed at a Canadian Mosque and a speech that was given in Nova Scotia. He was openly hated at a Calgary Stampede. When he entered Metro Hall, he was surrounded by protestors screaming, “Traitor!” He’s been chased down streets in Ontario by mobs of people who despise him. Others have called him a “dirty piece of garbage,” and still others heckled him as he left the Royal York Hotel with President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Trudeau has suspended Parliament until late March and was supposed to stay in power until his replacement was chosen, but with Trump taking office on January 20, and the pending threats of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to release the Epstein lists, is Trudeau trying to circumvent greater humiliation and possibly a lifetime in a jail cell? At any rate, he couldn’t wait until March. He just resigned publicly. The people of Canada are thrilled about it.

Why People Hate Trudeau: The Protégé of Klaus Schwab

Trudeau does the bidding of Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and tyrannical billionaires like George Soros. He regurgitates their agendas. He’s just part of a Hegelian Dialectic that seeks to obfuscate who is really causing the world endless turmoil.

With the philosophy of Friedrich Hegel, a Philosopher of the 19th century, the psychopaths behind the presidents and prime ministers that we “elect” aim to destroy intellectual ideas that oppose the WEF’s eugenicist and evil plans.

The WEF states publically that it is an international, nongovernmental organization founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, yet it rules governments the world over. Schwab has bragged openly about how he “penetrates” governments. Trudeau and almost half his cabinet was definitely doing his bidding to carry out the Great Reset.

What’s that you ask? It’s the complete destruction of democracy so that a few can rule over the slaves that remain after a mass depopulation agenda is carried out with vaccinations, weather modification, food shortages and more mass murder. They want a feudal system that they can rule you with unabashedly. It’s why they’re trying to:

Eliminate free speech . Canada tried to pass a bill (C-11) that would allow people to be arrested for thought crimes and completely squash any open discussion or government dissension on social media. Trudeau supported it.

Murder people and profit from it through Big Pharma. Trudeau’s foundation owns 40% of Acuitas Therapeutics, which helped Pfizer roll out nano-lipids in their mRNA vaccines that are now proven to contain cancer. Trudeau was a big pusher of the COVID pandemic vaccines. He was part of an illegal monopoly on the poisons.

Push transgenderism so that healthy males, who might stand up and fight against tyrannical WEF-infused governments, will sit down and shut up or just become obsolete. Trudeau pushed this backwards gender bending. He promoted trans “men” entering women’s bathrooms and the few safe spaces women have remaining.

Promote fertilizer reduction to cause famine and food shortages. The attack on farmers by people like Gates, Schwab, Trudeau, and others is an act of war. They want control of the food system so that they can control who eats and who starves.

Push illegal immigrants into countries to promote crime, social unrest, poverty, and murder. Create a beholden voter base by owning them. Trudeau’s immigrant policies were just as sickening as the Biden-Harris regime in the U.S.. Under Trudeau, Canada had more immigrants accepted per year than natural Canadian births.

There’s more, but you can see that Trudeau is supporting his masters from WEF in every move he’s made in Canada, but the people have had enough.

Will he be replaced with yet another puppet, or is this the beginning of the end of the Deep State?