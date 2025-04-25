Right Flank

James Schwartz
15h

Davos is the definition of depravity. There are thousands of hookers brought into that tiny little enclave a week before the meeting. There are “other” depraved items you can involve yourself with. Like little boys? Check. Like human trafficked scared girls? Check. All the drugs you want to consume? Check and double check. If you look at the “credentials” handed out to the elites which hang around their necks they have “levels” to them. Of course the richer you are the higher amount of “activities” you’re allowed to experience with tighter security just to make sure someone with a camera won’t be able to see what you’re really up to. It’s a disgusting display of what money can really buy disguising itself as some world money forum. Every major network sends their best anchor there to get the interviews in that serene setting. Schwab is the biggest piece of shit on the planet. They have a plan for us all and it doesn’t include us.

Robert Goldman
11h

The head of Nestlé is taking over . And does this guy look normal to you? Dude looks like a sleestak with a human suit on

