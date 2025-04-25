The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a secretive, yet dangerous, organization that’s existed to promote globalism and a New World Order for quite some time. Before the world, they pretend to be a humanitarian group led by great minds, but behind the scenes, they’re much more sinister.

Every year, the group meets in Davos, Switzerland to discuss an array of matters - from technology and business to healthcare and innovation. At the very least, that’s what everyday folks around the world are supposed to believe about the WEF.

Whenever someone criticizes or even raises critical questions about the WEF, they’re promptly shut down. Though it’s precisely this lack of transparency that’s caused so many people to realize there’s just something not right about this organization.

Not long ago, new developments emerged and suggested that the WEF may be attempting to clean up - or cover up - less than savory details.

Apparently, all of this has culminated in WEF executive chairman Klaus Schwab taking his leave from the group.

Here’s What You Should Know About Schwab’s Departure

Officially, Schwab voluntarily resigned from his post following an investigation into the WEF’s workplace culture.

Unofficially, it’s very possible that the executive chairman’s departure could be part of a much bigger effort to keep certain secrets under wraps.

As it turns out, Schwab is not the only person saying goodbye to this globalist organization, either. The aforementioned investigation apparently motivated other senior members to move on to greener pastures.

Here’s what we know for certain: there’s no reason for multiple leading executives to walk away from the WEF unless something much bigger is happening behind the scenes.

Apparently, the so-called investigation into the group’s workplace culture is being led by the internal board. Though one must ask how effective a review of this nature could be.

In many regards, having the WEF look into other members of the WEF is like having the fox guard the henhouse.

The Timing of It All is Quite Interesting

This shakeup of the WEF comes at a very notable time that all Americans should be paying attention to.

In this day and age, more people than ever are waking up to the dangers of letting oligarchic establishment figures control the masses. Rampant abuses of power during COVID - all endorsed by the WEF, of course - woke a lot of people up.

Today, people are rightfully questioning why the WEF or any other three letter agency deserves the power to make sweeping decisions for millions of people.

Contrary to what the deep state would have you think, these people do not automatically “know best” or have the public’s best interests at heart.

Over the years, Klaus Schwab repeatedly came under fire for not just his support for globalism, but also his leanings in favor of tyranny. With him stepping down as a leading executive, we can’t help but wonder who might possibly take his place.

A More Covert Step Forward Towards the New World Order?

Over the years, it’s been obvious that organizations like the WEF want to completely restructure life as we know it.

Many of its members and supporters advocate for things like doing away with national borders and establishing one form of currency across the world.

Others have openly put out the narratives that people will one day own nothing, eat bugs, and absolutely love it. People with ties to the WEF, such as Bill Gates, are even on record talking about using vaccines to reduce the human population.

What better way to confuse the public than to create the appearance of changes at the WEF? To unsuspecting individuals, the departure of Schwab and other executives could make it seem like the agency is turning over a new leaf.

In actuality, the WEF could be gearing up for something much more dangerous. Knowing everything we know, we can’t afford to give this organization the benefit of the doubt.

To this very day, the WEF continues to be secretive about what they want and what happens when they all get together in Davos. With that in mind, it would be a mistake to underestimate what this group is capable of.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Schwab’s Replacement

So far, there’s a lot of talk about Klaus Schwab stepping down from the WEF. What we’re not hearing about, however, is who is going to become the next executive chairman.

Remember, Schwab isn’t just a leading executive of the WEF; he also founded the organization back in 1971. For decades, he’s been able to plant seeds and have a significant impact on day to day operations. Decisions about staffing, who stays, and who goes are no exception to the rule.

It would be a mistake to think Schwab won’t have a strong say so in what happens at the WEF even after leaving. There’s a very real possibility that Schwab has handpicked a replacement that will do exactly what he wants, even if that’s not immediately obvious to the public.