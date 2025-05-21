The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a globalist organization that publicly poses as humanitarian. Each year, WEF members convene in Davos, Switzerland to discuss a range of matters from academic and media affairs to developments in business and various governments.

Over time, the WEF also found itself connected to various sinister activities designed to exert control over populations around the world. It’s come to light that the organization is very much invested in remaking various countries into an image the elites have deemed as “better.”

This is apparent amid various political leaders talking about a New World Order. If the establishment, the WEF, and other nefarious entities get their way, a New World Order will completely upend life as we know it.

For starters, such systemic changes would bring about the end of national borders, the use of one global currency, and considerable crackdowns on individual freedoms. The WEF is at the epicenter of working to make this happen and we should all be concerned.

However, the organization is also going through somewhat of an interesting shakeup lately. Weeks ago, their founder Klaus Schwab, announced his decision to step down from the WEF. Since then, it’s come to light that Schwab is being formally investigated for misconduct.

What’s Really Going on at the WEF?

According to multiple reports, the former WEF chairman was outed for misusing company funds, pressuring staff members to give him money, and tampering with research developments. The organization’s investigation into Schwab kicked off after multiple whistleblowers came forward with these allegations.

Both Schwab and his wife have been accused of financial and ethical breaches; yet, both assert their innocence. What’s more is that prior to stepping down as chairman, Schwab reportedly tried to keep the WEF from formally investigating the allegations against him.

The claims from whistleblowers go into great detail about the alleged transgressions.

According to a letter they pinned, Schwab engaged in using company funds to pay for body massages, pushing for staff to help him win a Nobel Peace Prize, and telling his subordinates to make thousand dollar ATM withdrawals.

If this wasn’t bad enough, WEF whistleblowers also maintain that Schwab tried to artificially inflate the company’s global competitiveness ranking in order to win favors with key national governments.

Schwab’s wife, on the other hand, reportedly used WEF money to go on luxury vacations.

The Schwabs Deny Everything

Unsurprisingly, both Klaus Schwab and his wife deny everything. They’re also planning to sue for what they allege to be intentional character assassination.

All things considered, it appears that Schwab’s decision to step down as WEF chair directly correlates with the company’s investigation into him. It’s no coincidence that he’d walk away from a career spanning 54 years right as whistleblowers come forward with pretty serious allegations against him.

Time will ultimately tell whether or not the Schwabs are telling the truth. Nevertheless, the claims about their financial and ethical misconduct are quite detailed and any supporting evidence would leave a paper trail.

It’s unlikely that whistleblowers would come forward with allegations that lack any merit whatsoever.

This Isn’t Schwab’s First Time in the Hot Seat

Roughly two years ago, former WEF workers raised concerns about how Schwab was conducting himself and running the organization. Speaking with the media, these staffers claimed the founder surrounded himself with yes men who didn’t really know what they were doing.

Former WEF workers also raised concerns that firms financially backing the WEF were less than confident about the company’s plans for the future. All things considered, it appears that quite a lot of events and questionable decisions led up to Schwab now being formally investigated for misconduct.

Despite his status as a founder, it’s not that shocking that the WEF has confirmed their investigation remains ongoing. If nothing else, the higher ups within the organization want to protect their own reputations.

Even if other WEF seniors knew what Schwab was up to, cooperating with the investigation can make them appear above board in the eyes of the public. Moving forward, the public can expect more information about the WEF investigation into Schwab and what all it turns up.

People Are Already Weighing In

Across social media platforms like X, people have interesting thoughts about the WEF, Klaus Schwab, and the probe into whistleblowers’ misconduct allegations.

The general consensus here is that Schwab isn’t innocent. Many folks believe he got too big for his britches and believed he couldn’t be touched. Others are speculating that Schwab’s founding of the organization gave him internal knowledge that he could easily use to his own gain.

However, while Schwab may be out as chairman, some people believe his successor could be ten times worse. One way or another, time will tell what comes next for the WEF and how it impacts the rest of the world.