You can’t make deals with the Devil, even when he’s living in your own house. The temptation will be there to make peace, but you can’t fall for it. If you do, you end up selling your faith and cutting yourself off from God. Give them an inch, and they’ll steal your soul.
While it’s true the Christian foundation on which America was built values peace a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.