List Of Republicans Arrested Under Biden
The Scales Of Justice Must Be Balanced
The Biden administration may not have invented lawfare—the strategy of using the courts to punish political rivals—but it made it the go-to tactic for bringing down Donald J. Trump.
In 2023 alone, Trump was indicted for:
32 counts of willfully retaining national defense information (18 U.S.C. § 793(e))
5 counts of obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. § 1512)
1 count of interfering with a federal investigation (18 U.S.C § 1519)
4 counts of making false statements (18 U.S.C. § 1001(a))