Ever since the October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel, radical leftists have been on a mission to do damage control for Hamas.

Despite the many atrocities of this Islamic terrorist group, anti-Semites can’t stop defending it. For context, Hamas didn’t just invade Israel, but it also brutally murdered people, took innocent Israelis as hostages, and continues holding them in Gaza to this day.

Meanwhile, Hamas made clear that it wants Israel completely wiped off the map. As far as this terrorist group is concerned, October 7 was just a warm up.

Under no circumstances should anyone be defending Hamas; though unfortunately, that’s what we’re all dealing with.

Across college campuses, including once respected Ivy League institutions, we’ve seen pro Palestine demonstrators show open sympathy towards Hamas. Some claim the Islamic terrorist group didn’t really do anything wrong.

Others insist they’re “freedom fighters.”

Thankfully, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is here to set the record straight.

Speaking Truth to Power

While being confronted by a group of pro Palestine protesters, Rubio made it clear that Hamas is the bad guy, not Israel.

Rightfully branding the Islamic terrorists as “vicious animals,” the Secretary of State condemned the crimes they’ve committed. Rubio then expressed his hope that Israel successfully “[destroys] every element” of Hamas.

Later, the protesters in question asked about civilians in Gaza being harmed amid the war in the Middle East. To this end, Rubio reiterated that the fault lies with Hamas, rather than Israel.

Unfortunately, even this seemed to go over the heads of anti Israel protesters. Time and time again, these people prove to be arguing in bad faith, rather than seeking real answers or solutions.

They’d rather demonize Israel as an “apartheid state” than actually face the facts about Hamas’ inherent evil.

Israel’s Right to Self Defense is Inalienable

Contrary to what Hamas supporters would have the world believe, Israel has a right to both exist and defend itself.

Nothing done by Hamas is aligned with freedom or the fight for freedom. To the contrary, this Islamic terrorist group is fighting to enslave the world. Every single member of Hamas believes it’s their right to either force people into radical Islamism or execute them.

If this terrorist group were to get its way with Israel, this would only be the starting point. No one, not even the deluded people who carry water for Hamas, would be safe from their brutality.

Since October 7, Israel’s made clear that it will continue to protect its rights and its people. Moreover, Israeli defense forces will never stop fighting to rescue the hostages being illegally held in Gaza.

To this day, pro Palestine defenders continue to ignore the plight of these hostages. With so much talk about innocent civilians in Gaza, one would think that Palestine’s supporters would also care about Israeli captives.

Sadly, we’ve all seen that’s not the case.

Hamas Supporters Must Keep Being Debunked

Across social media, Marco Rubio received high praise for standing up against protesters backing Hamas. In the months and years ahead, continuing to push back on these people’s lies will remain imperative.

Given the surge of anti-Semitism on college campuses, we can’t allow Hamas sympathizers to control the narrative. We’ve seen the violence and destruction they’re capable of.

In far too many cases, humane concern for innocent civilians in Gaza is a Trojan horse for hatred of Jews. Look no further than Palestine supporters taking down missing posters of Israeli hostages.

Some have even claimed they don’t believe these hostages should ever come home. If this doesn’t speak to the latent malice that lives within sympathizers of Hamas and Palestine, then nothing else will.

Hamas Has to Be Utterly Annihilated

Being confronted by anti Israel protesters isn’t the Secretary of State’s first time speaking out against Hamas. He’s gone on the record previously, stressing the need for this Islamic terrorist group to be permanently shut down.

Hamas is never going to stop coming after Israel in one way or another. Meanwhile, anti-Semites around the world are dead set on spreading false narratives about the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The best way this ends is with Hamas being put out to pasture. Only then will they stop being a threat to not just Israel, but also the rest of the free world.

As Rubio pointed out months ago, it’s time for Hamas to get eliminated. A world without Hamas is a world that’s safer for everyone else. Even the innocent civilians in Gaza who pro Palestine supporters claim to care about will be better off without the Islamic terrorist group endangering them.

Contrary to what the radical left would have people believe, Hamas also has a documented track record of terrorizing Gazans. From human trafficking to throwing people off buildings and performing honor killings, there is truly no limit to Hamas’ utter depravity.