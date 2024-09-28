Mark Ruffalo Gives Crazed Speech at Protest Outside of Trump Towers
The struggling actor clearly understands that all publicity is good publicity when seeking acclaim and money
Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ruffalo’s acting career has taken a nosedive in recent years so he’s in desperate need of publicity.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.