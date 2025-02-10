Lawmaking authority was meant to be made by one branch of government while upholding the law was meant to be carried out by another.

It’s a system of much-needed checks and balances. Thomas Massie points out that Mike Lee’s proposed Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act (REINS ACT), proposed by Representative Cammack, is urgently needed. Here’s why.

Lobbyists Have Drowned America in Regulations

First, a little refresher from high-school government and civics class that will help provide context. The Legislative Branch, or Congress, is meant to be checked by the Executive Branch. This branch makes laws. It is meant to be checked by the Judicial Branch as well.

The Executive Branch, comprised of federal agencies like the CIA, and FBI as well as the President, is meant to check the other two branches.

The Judicial Branch, comprised of the Supreme and Lower Courts, is meant to check on the Executive and Judicial branches.

These three branches of government were put in place to ensure everyone is keeping an eye on everyone else so that power doesn’t accumulate, and unconstitutional acts are not allowed to run rampant.

Unfortunately, the Feds have gone a little crazy without the checks and balances system functioning as it should. The Deep State has its lobbyists who dictate regulations.

As Public Citizen states,



“Public officials are charged with creating policies or fulfilling duties that serve the public interest of the American people. Increasingly, however, these public officials are leaving government service to work for private interests, as well as their own, as lobbyists or strategic consultants on behalf of lobbying campaigns for special interests. This is known as the “revolving door” in which government officials swing back and forth between public service and lucrative private-sector employment. The revolving door muddies the mandate of public officials, overlapping it with special and personal interests.”

Need proof?

Fewer than 10 percent of Congress members were lobbyists in the 1970s. In the 1990s and 2000s, 50 percent of former House members and 60 percent of former Senators became registered lobbyists in 2012.

Who do your representatives really work for?

Federal Regulation Costs Americans $739 Billion Annually, Constitutional Rights, and More

Here’s where the proposed REINS Act would help. Layers of bureaucracy cause companies and small businesses to adhere to costly regulations, many of which are unnecessary.

REINS would increase Congressional oversight of regulations that the Fed tries to impose. Any major regulation with an impact of $100 million or more annually must be approved by Congress before it takes effect. We know that America is choked by government regulations currently, impacting almost every industry. Here are just a few ramifications of an over-regulating government:

The steel industry has been regulated so fiercely that we have lost much of our steel manufacturing to foreign countries.

American manufacturing at large has ground down to a near halt based on federal regulations, causing a deep economic wound to our country. Over two trillion in costs have resulted from regulations.

The government pokes its nose into private rights that it should have no regulatory power over. For instance, there are two states that have passed “right to garden” laws. Why is the government weighing in at all on whether you grow kale or beans in your backyard? There are many instances of this inanity.

The REINS Act also states that there must be Congressional oversight if:

There is “a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, government agencies, or geographic regions.

There are “Significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises.

There is “an increase in mandatory vaccinations.”

The REINS Acts also reigns in Executive Branch authority for agencies like the EPA, FDA, OSHA, and others that have been dictatorial in their behavior, pushing untested vaccines on the public, approving toxic food, genetically modified seed, and fertilizers, and acting as a revolving door to industry interests instead of protecting the American people.

Under the REINS Act, if Congress doesn’t approve a proposed major rule change within 70 days, it basically is a dud and doesn’t become law.

The REINS Act is intended to restore the voice of the people by ensuring that elected representatives, not unelected, corrupt, Deep State actors decide our laws. It also strips corrupt agencies like Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health from making major decisions that impact all our lives and puts the impetus back on lawmakers.

Though some congress members argue this could gridlock the system and cause delays to critical regulations that affect public health and safety, maybe it is time we slow our roll a bit and stop regulating America to death. It is high time for accountability, which is a theme every American is thirsting for after four years under Biden. Massie, Lee, and others aren’t “based,” they're just right to point out that regulations are killing our economy, our right to medical sovereignty, and our Constitutional rights afforded in 1776.