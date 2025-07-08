The consequences of propaganda spread in favor of COVID vaccines remain an ongoing threat to Americans. Years ago, big pharma successfully scared, gaslit, and threatened millions of people into receiving experimental vaccines made in a hurry.

COVID vaccines, created at “warp speed,” failed to undergo the traditional five years of testing, analysis, and review before being publicly released. Today, countless people are paying the price for it; some paid the ultimate price and lost their lives after suffering from severely adverse reactions to these jabs.

Far too often, when people speak about problems associated with COVID vaccines, they’re told to be quiet. Yet, it’s been proven time and time again these shots are linked to heart inflammation, blood clots, strokes, and other serious ailments.

This is nothing to mess around with…and contrary to what big pharma may hope, conversations about the problems stemming from COVID vaccines aren’t going away.

In fact, bringing some very important attention to this issue is none other than conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

Everyone Should Be Alarmed By This

Like millions of other Americans, Kelly received the COVID vaccine when it came out years ago. Unfortunately, she’s also facing a quite alarming side effect from it.

By Kelly’s own account, she currently struggles with Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS). Her reports of immunodeficiency directly tie into documented side effects of the mRNA jab.

mRNA technology has been tied to forcing changes in the immune system once it’s injected into the body. Multiple whistleblowers in the medical community warn that mRNA essentially “rewires” the immune system, prompting it to tolerate viruses instead of fighting them off.

These viruses then begin attacking the body from within. Because the immune system is no longer able to combat said viruses, the human body gets weaker and weaker. This explains the problems Megyn Kelly and millions of other Americans continue facing.

A Deeper Look at the Threats of Immunodeficiency

Deficiencies involving the immune system essentially happen when this system’s cells, organs, or other elements don’t operate as intended. Whether the deficiencies are primary or secondary, they have longstanding health consequences that no one should underestimate.

Typically, signs of a compromised immune system rear their heads pretty quickly. Coming down with illnesses that are virtually unheard of is one glaring red flag. The same goes for taking abnormally long periods of time to recover from infections that most people beat rather easily.

Think of the common cold.

In some cases, remedies for immunodeficiency are available. One of the most prevalent is stem cell transplantation, where normal stem cells are transferred into a body with a compromised immune system. However, this seemingly quick fix doesn’t work for every person.

Ideally, you want to avoid having an immunodeficiency in the first place, rather than having to seek out medical remedies later.

Big Pharma Already Denies that VAIDS is Real

If you let the mainstream media tell it, Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome doesn’t exist and is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” making the rounds on social media.

Anyone who Googles “VAIDS” will immediately see a series of articles from medical publications insisting this ailment isn’t real. These sources also directly claim that “no evidence” ties COVID vaccines to immune system deficiencies.

Real Americans know better, though. With each passing day, people are becoming more aware of mRNA and its connections to immune system changes. This is just one of many health risks that come with taking COVID jabs.

This isn’t big pharma’s first time downplaying vaccine injuries and it won’t be the last. At the end of the day, they have a vested interest in getting their vaccines into as many arms as possible.

Don’t forget, the FDA just approved two new vaccines - sam-RNA and mNEXSpike - to be rushed to market. What are these shots promising to protect folks from? You guessed it: COVID and the bird flu.

We Have to Keep Speaking Out

When the corrupt pharmaceutical industry dismisses the problems Megyn Kelly faces post vaccination, along with VAIDS itself, they’re counting on shutting people up.

If enough Americans stop talking about all the adverse reactions they experience, it’ll be even easier for big pharma to up the ante. They’ll get more aggressive with putting out rushed vaccines and eventually try to revive mandates to take these shots.

Despite the systemic power of the pharmaceutical industry, though, there are more patriots than crooked medical hacks. We have both the truth and numbers on our side.

With new COVID vaccines coming up, everyone should spread the word about the risks they pose. We can’t just roll over while the mainstream media insists the mNEXSpike and sma-RNA jabs are safe with nothing to fear.

In this day and age, the most accurate information about vaccines exists across conservative and independent media platforms. Let’s make sure every patriot knows where to find this real news about medicine.