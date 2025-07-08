Right Flank

James Schwartz
11h

These people refuse to quit. There is a lobbying NGO suing RFK jr. trying to reverse his decision to take the Covid Jabs off the schedule for pregnant women and infants. You can’t make this up. Literally, trying to get judicial involved to change an edict by the Sec. of HHS. How this is even possible I don’t know but we live in a bizarro world anymore.

HillsideFarmer
11h

I remember when Megyn Kelly scolded one of her interviewees for being skeptical of the Covid vaccines. I think it was Bret Weinstein. I'm glad she now understands the truth, but I'm sorry she, like so many, is suffering because she swallowed the propaganda.

