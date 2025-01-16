Thoughts and prayers to everyone who lost their livelihood or loved ones in the recent LA fires.

Gavin Newsom did not help the situation much with his poor decision making, including trying to save the smelt by limiting LA’s access to water.

Here's “Naive Newsom" bragging about it.

Kari Lake called him out:

Gavin Newsom and radical environmentalists care more about protecting an insect or tiny fish than a human being.



Their priorities are all wrong.



But the good news is that the Trump administration will put forward better policies that put PEOPLE first.



We're praying for California. We will help them rebuild, and they will emerge stronger than ever.

Unfortunately, LA was more concerned with this nonsense than the real life concern about fires in a very dry part of the country.

Make everything lame and gay! - Cartman (South Park)

The California Department of Insurance also stopped rates from going up. This led to many private insurance companies no longer providing services. Many homes were suspiciously dropped just days before the fires in the Palisades.

So now, many people who lost their homes will have no one to pay for it.

Once again, because of Democrat mismanagement, taxpayers will more than likely end up footing the bill for rich people's homes.

“DEI is an issue when people are losing their homes and lives because of it.” - Emily

The there's Mel Gibson. He seems like one of the good ones. He sadly lost his house in recent fires:

"I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff"

He said fires in Los Angeles were started on purpose long before we had much of the video that's come out now. Unfortunately, we know know there are many arsonists in LA and some of them are mentally ill homeless people.

Mel said on the Rogan podcast that Gavin Newsom should spend less money on hair gel — implying that he should spend a bit more time governing.

In one interview in front of the rubble Newsome actually seemed giddy. Social media commenters suggested he might be high or some sort of sociopath. Now internet aficionados are making fun of him.

