In real time, artificial intelligence (AI) is developing at lightning speed. There are still so many questions about the nature of this technology, how it’ll keep evolving, and what guardrails have to be put in place.

Numerous people warn that AI is moving faster than much of society is prepared for. Across social media platforms, in particular, there’s already been a rise of convincing deepfakes mimicking politicians and world leaders.

In a lot of these cases, we see faux videos of said officials making statements that could influence policy decisions or greater world affairs. Some platforms are trying to mitigate this by putting AI labels on artificially created content.

However, the impacts of this technology go well beyond doctored images or videos on X and Instagram. As a matter of fact, AI is predicted to have long term impacts on the economy as we know it.

A decent number of jobs will be rendered obsolete, raising questions about how Americans would manage to adjust. Some are calling for doing away with AI altogether, but that’s not going to happen at this point.

A lot of big businesses and power players are committed to using this technology. Many see it as a way to both increase profits and reduce overhead costs. Because of this, everyday folks need to prepare themselves for what lies ahead.

White Collar Jobs Are on the Chopping Block

When many people hear of AI, they assume that blue collar jobs, namely those involving a lot of manual labor, are doomed. Though it would be a mistake to believe AI poses no threats to white collar occupations.

As things currently stand, dozens of existing positions could be taken out within the next five to ten years. According to a Microsoft study, just some of the careers set to pasture include political scientists, switchboard operators, advertising sales agents, and CNC tool programmers.

By all accounts, this will affect millions of Americans. In revealing the threat to white collar jobs, Microsoft also presented an important warning. Folks who currently rely on these positions to feed their families must start preparing for the future.

Over the past several years, more people have begun directing attention to this. Even in 2025, questions are coming up about the consequences of mass job loss. Concerns about certain adverse consequences, such as a rise in crime and more economic turmoil, remain part of the conversation as well.

This Will Impact a Lot of Young People

Even with the aforementioned jobs not yet displaced, much of this nation’s youth is struggling. There are all sorts of studies showing that Americans in their 20s now fare worse than their parents did at the same age.

In real time, we have college students who are majoring in fields that will soon be non existent. This is demoralizing to much of the country, especially Americans who were sold a dream and told that college would secure their futures.

Other people are floating theories on how to get around this. Typical suggestions include looking into fields or jobs that require working with AI. However, not everyone who gets displaced by this technology will have such an easy workaround.

In many ways, it’s just not feasible to accurately predict solutions to mass job loss. Though young people should conduct their own research on AI and consider whether their current careers will remain viable in the long term.

Others Are Cautiously Optimistic

Based on the current trajectory of AI, there’s no denying the elimination of many white collar jobs. Yet, some folks still argue this isn’t the end all be all.

Americans with this mindset believe AI can pave the way to many new jobs that don’t yet exist. They’ve often compared this technology to the rise of laptops vs. typewriters and the use of cell phones vs. phones that were built into walls.

There’s more to this theory, though. Folks with more optimistic attitudes towards AI hold one pivotal view: no matter how advanced AI becomes, there will always be a need for human beings to work on or with it.

That remains to be seen. Still, not everyone has such a rosy outlook on the future that lies ahead. Americans in both white collar and blue collar jobs should be aware of this technology and its potential impacts on their future employment.

What Happens if AI Malfunctions?

Even when AI starts chipping away at white collar positions, there’s always the possibility of it going haywire at some point. In the past year alone, we’ve seen reports of programmers and developers running into issues with the technology following key commands.

This begs to question: what happens if something backfires with AI after millions of human workers have been displaced? Who - or what - will be there to fill in the gaps?

Thus far, there are many running theories that vary depending on the occupations and industries. Though when it comes to definitive answers, those remain to be seen.