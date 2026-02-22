Colin Wright has started a stir with his recent commentary that liberal, white women are channeling energy normally sanctioned for childbearing and rearing into climate activism. The irony is thick on this one, but he’s not wrong.

Mother Earth is the ultimate feminine symbol. She births us with her every breath. Literally. She’s in a Goldilocks position within our solar system, positioned just close enough and far away from the Sun.

The Earth is life, energy, nurturing.

Sometimes unyieldingly fierce, but often life-affirming in ways we can’t even fathom.

That 93 million-mile sweet spot allows us to have a temperature that supports life. It keeps our oceans and lakes from boiling away or freezing solid, and biochemical processes in the thousands happen so myriad life forms can thrive.

Our atmosphere, rich in nitrogen and oxygen, shields us from the Sun’s harmful rays while allowing plants to thrive and trapping heat to maintain a stable shell around us, like a mother’s loving embrace.

Her mere existence deflects charged particles from the solar wind, preventing atmospheric erosion and DNA-damaging radiation from stripping away the conditions we need for life.

Then there’s the abundant water and nutrient cycles. Our bodies are 71% water, mimicking the balance of land mass and water on the planet.

Yet, her self-proclaimed guardians rip her apart.

Strange how white liberal women, often the very same ones who fight for transgender shenanigans, and to protect child groomers, who don’t want to have children and think that abortion is a bigger call-to-arms than any other topic, are the stalwart climate activists.

It’s mostly liberal women who push climate change propaganda.

They claim to save her. Instead, they destroy her with misguided policies.

Let’s examine some facts.

Climate activists are the elite. We’ve established that they’re mostly white liberals. They’re also highly educated.

The book “We Have Never Been Woke” nails it. 61% female. 93% white.

Over 90% have a BA.

More than a third hold terminal degrees.

Pew Research confirms this. Younger adults lead activism. 30% of 18-29 year olds engage.

Yale data shows Hispanics and Blacks more concerned, but whites dominate action.

A 2024 study revealed that predominantly white, progressive, over 50, middle-class women were leading climate change activism.

Climate Change Voices: A Cult Echo Chamber

These aren’t diverse voices.

They’re privileged echo chambers.

Do you see the irony?

These women channel maternal instincts, but they use them in a misguided way.

They treat Earth as their child. As Colin Wright tweeted: “Such women are channeling the energy and protectiveness... into climate activism.” No kids? Save the planet instead. But their “saving” harms. Fake climate propaganda drives it.

It’s Suicidal Empathy

Women are meant to be empathic individuals. They’ve been cultivated to be that way for millions for years, and through countless evolutionary times, they consider the tribe before self.

It’s why they make such great mothers. She will literally destroy herself to give birth to a child. She will go without food, sleep, and most other creature comforts when necessary, but is this empathy now broken?

It’s the same suicidal empathy we see in so many other modern issues - and most of it’s been propagandized into far-left doctrines for ages.

Look at immigration.

There were open borders before BIden, but he categorically benefited from liberal women’s empathy. There was misplaced empathy for migrants as women were not told that they were importing millions with criminal records, and others to pad voting booths with paid-for constituents.

Biden just abused women’s empathy by telling us all we needed to flood our country with unvetted, illegal immigrants.

Crime has spiked in almost every city. We seen what’s happened in Minnesota. The federal programs that were meant to help Americans are now taxing hard working American’s pay checks. No voter ID? More suicidal empathy.

Next. Transgender ideology. We’ve got suicidal empathy for the gender confused. This actually harms real women. Kids. It pushes Big Pharma surgeries and a life of gender bending drugs and an actual suicide rate that would make Japan blush. It’s 18 to 50% higher among people who gender bend. We push hormones on minors that still want to be a dump truck or a fairy princess when they grow up. Schools are hiding “transitioning” kids form their parents in the name of liberal empathy.

It doesn’t stop. Look at our criminal justice system.

It’s begging for reform.

We have empathy for criminals while real victims are villified and forgotten.

We let offenders free because of “systemic racism.” Just look at cities like San Francisco.

Shoplifting is common. They don’t even press charges unless you steal over a certain amount now.

Stores close. Crime surges.

Look at the Soros-funded BLM riots. There’s billions in damage.

The far-left and uniparty RHINOS excuse it.

Just when you think you can give it a breather, there’s racial equity. DEI madness.

White guilt is exploited. Empathy is given only to the “oppressed.”

People who act in morality or with merit are punished.

Reparations.

Affirmative action.

The races stay divided nonetheless.

Meanwhile, our kids get a subpar education at every level all the way up to college because . . . “race,” and we drop our standards to accommodate the lowest performing individuals.

Feminism has a huge blind spot. There’s an empathy gap for men. And instead of actually using their God-given gifts to raise children and make nuclear families strong, and support the men in their lives, they beat the drum of climate change.

It’s propaganda just like the rest of it.

Need proof?

Look at all the data fudging.

A Nature 2023 paper titled “Climate warming increases extreme daily wildfire growth risk in California.” written by lead author, Patrick T. Brown (then at Johns Hopkins, now at Breakthrough Institute and others) claimed rising temperatures from climate change boost the risk of extreme daily wildfire growth in California by about 25%.

Six days later, on September 5, 2023, Brown published an opinion piece in The Free Press: “I Left Out the Full Truth to Get My Climate Change Paper Published.”

There are countless instances of this behavior by other so-called experts.

Journals favor doom. Universities and mainstream media alike are handed their talking points from the WEF, and WHO.

They made up climate change to push their agenda. To give us fake seeds, and GMO food, and lab-created meat.

Now they can push battery mining. Lithium and cobalt devastates.

Look at the Congo mines. Look at the child labor they use. Is this motherly?

Look at the toxic runoff from these projects. Our rivers are poisoned. They are the veins of Mother Earth.

Entire forests are eliminated. Bill Gates wants to chop down and bury all our trees. These are the lungs of Mother Earth. Kadama systems already raised $6..6millin dollars to cut down trees. It’s pure insanity. All because women aren’t women anymore.

Women have been weaponized against their own nature with propaganda.

Mother Earth thrives naturally until we get in her way.

The liberal white woman could be her own worst enemy, but she’s been brainwashed by the Communist, Marxist, eugenicist left.