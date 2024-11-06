mRNA Vaccines More Deadly Than We Realized
mRNA shots may be killing people, but there's still plenty more
When COVID hit years ago, Americans were repeatedly told by medical officials to take mRNA vaccines. These people insisted that such shots were imperative to ensuring public safety and preventing dangerous mutations of the virus.
As we all know, none of these promises had any merit whatsoever. Many Americans who took these shots suffered notable vaccine…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.