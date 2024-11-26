Earlier this month, America received the good news that President Trump will return to the White House next year. This came as patriots remained on edge about how the 2024 election would turn out. Many of us understandably wondered if the deep state would successfully rig this year’s White House race as they did in 2020.
Thankfully, the steal didn’t work…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.