New Poll Looks Hopeful For Republicans
Will Republicans take advantage or drop the ball? What do you think?
In America, the sentiment of everyday people matters. It determines what issues are top of mind for them, which candidates will get their votes during election years, and much more. Both Republicans and Democrats are working hard to win over the country; however, they’re going about this in notably different ways.
Republicans continue working to reach v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.