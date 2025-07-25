Throughout history, we’ve seen that the true test of love for America doesn’t arrive when times are good and smooth sailing. After all, it’s easy for people to say they love their country when everything seems great, with few real challenges on the horizon.

It’s a wholly different thing to maintain these sentiments even when times get rough. An invasion of the United States, for instance, would clearly show who loves America vs. who just likes the country when it’s convenient.

For quite some time, there’s been speculation about how people here would react if we experienced an invasion. Something of this nature would inevitably require enough citizens to fight back; otherwise, the United States as we know it couldn’t stand.

Thankfully, we don’t have to guess or speculate about this any longer. A recent study from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni shows that far more Republicans and Republican leaning voters would stay to save the United States from invaders.

Democrats and Democratic leaning voters, on the other hand, admitted they’d flee the country like cowards.

An Upfront Look at the Numbers

Based on the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s study, 72% of self proclaimed strong Republicans would protect the United States in a time of crisis. By contrast, only 29% of strong Democrats made the same commitment.

Even 69% of weak Republicans said they’d stay and fight, while just 32% of weak Democrats agreed with this. The numbers hold firm when assessing Independent voters as well.

For Independents with right wing leanings, 70% would protect America from invaders. Though only 34% of Independents with leftist leanings agreed with this.

Across the board, we see that Republicans and right wing voters have far more loyalty to the United States than their Democratic, leftist voting counterparts. In many ways, this isn’t a shock.

Instead, it merely confirms what real Americans have known all along.

Democrats Have Repeatedly Shown Support For Invaders

If we look at the aforementioned survey with a bigger picture lens, it’s easy to see why Democrats wouldn’t resist invaders of America.

As a matter of fact, the left has repeatedly proven itself to be more pro invader than pro America. Look no further than their welcoming of illegal aliens into the United States.

By definition, illegal aliens are criminal invaders because they entered into this country with total disregard for our immigration rules. Many of these illegals then go on to commit further crimes, most of them violent in nature.

Democrats see this happening. They read the horror stories of Americans being attacked, brutalized, and even killed in some cases. Left wing voters are very much aware of Americans losing jobs to illegal aliens, too.

Nevertheless, they still insist these invaders should be just not welcomed into the United States, but also given a pathway to legal citizenship.

All things considered, we shouldn’t really be taken aback by what the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s study brought to light.

Invasions Don’t Always Look Like What the Movies Portray

When many Americans hear about the prospect of a national invasion, they think of an upfront onslaught, similar to the plot of 2.5 hour action movies. Yet in real life, an invasion of this country can be much more insidious and underhanded.

Sometimes, it looks like illegal aliens being given healthcare benefits (funded by US taxpayers, of course) and put up in “free” hotel rooms. In other cases, the invasion happens when Democrats work to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from bringing illegal aliens to justice.

As all this transpires in America, we’ve also seen efforts in blue states for invaders to receive driver’s licenses and voting rights in local elections.

Thankfully, President Trump has committed to ending this invasion of the United States once and for all. It’s why ICE is working around the clock to remove illegals who never should have been here in the first place.

Many Invaders Benefit From Inside Help

Even in the movies, it’s not uncommon for invaders of a nation to get help from traitors inside said nation. This, again, parallels back to Democrats consistently putting the interests of illegal aliens over American citizens.

To this day, left wing officials are bringing meritless litigation against President Trump in an effort to stop him. They don’t want ICE removing criminal aliens from the United States. As we speak, Democrats also hope to take back Congress next year as a means of blocking any enforcement of US immigration law.

All of these real life circumstances align with how most Democrats responded to the hypothetical scenario in a study by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni.

If the going truly got rough, an overwhelming majority of leftists would tuck tail and flee to Europe, rather than staying here and fighting for the greatest nation in the world.