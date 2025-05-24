For the longest time, the radical left has been hard at work to trans the kids. One Democratic official after the next promotes the narrative that children can change their gender at will.

From putting biological males in girls’ sports to promoting gender reassignment surgeries for minors, all of this is quickly spiraling out of control. Further compounding the problem, the mainstream media continues acting as if all of this is normal.

In fact, parents who don’t want their kids to be brainwashed by gender ideology are all too often treated as villains. This has gotten really bad, with certain schools across the country helping children “change genders” while keeping parents in the dark.

Believe it or not, major corporations are a player in the agenda to trans the kids. One of the latest and most dangerous perpetrators was just revealed as none other than Nike.

They’re Throwing Money Behind a Dangerous Study

Best known for selling athletic apparel and shoes, what Nike’s doing behind the scenes is far more sinister. The company just opted to throw money behind a study that would supply minors with puberty blockers and injectable hormones.

Of course, children lack the emotional and psychological capacity to consent to any of this. Each and every one of these medications is irreversible, coming with lifelong impacts that minors cannot fully comprehend.

With this information in mind, the idea that Nike would bankroll such a study is troubling, to say the least. In real time, the officials behind this study are working to see if boys can be given enough hormones to erase their innate biological, physical advantages over girls playing sports.

In other words, Nike has no problem with paying for children to be medically mutilated in order to advance gender ideology and shut down justifiable concerns.

Quite frankly, the company ought to be ashamed of itself for this.

Nike Can’t Handle Public Scrutiny

Not too surprisingly, Nike isn’t too keen on advertising the inhumane studies being funded on its company dime. As a result, they’ve resorted to ducking media inquiries and refusing to make any statements on the record.

There’s a very clear reason for this. At the very least, Nike wants to maintain a semblance of plausible deniability. On top of that, the company is hoping if they don’t speak out about this, the public will eventually forget about it and move onto another scandal.

Unfortunately for Nike, that’s not going to happen. Americans rightfully want to know why a company with over $50 billion in global revenue is so determined to trans the kids.

Given the latest developments coming to light, it begs to question what else Nike is funding behind the scenes. Pumping up boys’ bodies with puberty blockers and injectable hormones could barely scratch the surface of what this company is up to.

The public deserves candid, detailed answers, especially given the money that Nike’s made from consumers over the years.

It’s Time For a Full On Boycott

So long as Nike bankrolls the medical abuse of minors, there’s no reason for a single American to give them money. Effective immediately, there needs to be a halt on any purchases of the company’s shoes, attire, or other products. Investors who have Nike shares should also dump them right away.

If Nike doesn’t see any tangible consequences for their actions, zero changes will take place. They’ll continue to throw their money behind increasingly dangerous studies that harm both children and society at large.

So far, there’s been no thought for the futures of boys being experimented upon. What happens when their natural development is neutered as a result of these hormones? Who will be responsible for the psychological and emotional impacts later resulting from this?

Not Nike, at least if they get their way.

Americans should also be asking what kinds of parents would offer their kids up to be experimented on in this way. Nike may be throwing their money behind this, but they’re not the sole perpetrator.

Anyone who would allow their children to be given puberty blockers and injectable hormones should be held legally accountable for it. Similar consequences must follow for any scientists or other officials involved in such experiments.

Don’t Let Nike Off the Hook

In this day and age, there are so many shocking stories that routinely make the news. Because of this, it’s quite easy to forget about even the most disturbing reports within weeks or months.

This is exactly what Nike’s counting on and we can’t let them have the last laugh.

One way or another, this company must face the music for poisoning children with dangerous hormone blockers. Any other outcome will just lead to more dystopian experiments in the name of gender ideology.

The steps moving forward are clear. Americans must stop the funding of children’s medical mutilation. Once the public comes together at the grassroots level and demands accountability, we can permanently end these dangerous experiments.