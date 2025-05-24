Right Flank

Right Flank

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
17h

Also of mention should be the Uyghurs who slave in China to make Nike products. From Jerseys to shoes. Every time Nike gets bad press some sports star comes out in defense of them. I’ll be dumping the recent purchase of shares I bought in the company and emailing the publication I use that recommended the purchase last week. Hopefully they will go along with changing their stance on the company.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chuck Dyment's avatar
Chuck Dyment
14h

As if using slave labor from China isn’t bad enough? We’ve know about that for years and years, makes me wonder how long this latest criminality has been going on? Haven’t bought Nike in years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture