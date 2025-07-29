Of all the cultures and ideologies around the world, Islam has consistently proven itself to be the most volatile. Violence, a complete disregard for individual liberty, along with cruel and unusual punishments, go hand in hand with Islamism.

Over the years, there’s been a push to ingratiate this violent, dangerous culture into American society. We’ve seen this amid the mass illegal immigration crisis. It’s also been made plain by terrorists with Islamic roots working to sabotage the United States from within. More often than not, our country observes this in hidden sleeper cells nationwide.

Now, radical Islamic ideology is trying to make its way into one of America’s most well known places: New York City. Right now, New York state Rep. Zohran Mamdani is campaigning to become NYC’s next mayor.

If the people of the Big Apple have any sense at all, they’ll reject Mamdani’s candidacy and refuse to hand him the mayorship.

This is More Dangerous Than Most People Understand

Zohran Mamdani isn’t your everyday radical leftist who hates President Trump and American values. He’s much worse. Unlike many mainstream Democrats, Mamdani is a card carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He’s even on record declaring that people should not be allowed to obtain billionaire status.

If this person becomes the next mayor of New York City, Islamism, anti-capitalist ideologies, and anti-American sentiment will be normalized. The Big Apple, unless it changes course, is on a fast track to a worse crime crisis with a leader who’s even more inadequate than the current mayor.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that New York City will do the right thing here. They’ve consistently elected Democrats who show no willingness to improve, secure, or clean up the country.

If Big Apple residents had made better voting choices years ago, someone like Mamdani would know they had zero chance of becoming mayor. Now, it remains to be seen if New York City will finally grasp that electing an open socialist isn’t the best course of action.

We Can’t Underestimate the Threat That Mamdani Poses

Amid Mamdani’s efforts to become the next mayor of the Big Apple, he’s been posing as a folksy, “relatable” candidate. It’s not uncommon to see him smiling and appearing friendly while the cameras are rolling.

Despite this public persona, we can’t ignore the fact that Islamism is central to Mamdani’s beliefs, politics, and vision for New York. Don’t forget, Islam is the same ideology that brought terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, Hamas, ISIS, and Hezbollah to the world.

Let’s also not forget Islam’s complete lack of tolerance for Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslims. Under Islamic ideologies, believers are encouraged to purge “infidels.” Followers of this ideology are furthermore called upon to lie to “infidels” as a means of converting us to Islam.

This dogmatic way of life that Mamdani adheres to remains wholly incompatible with American values. To be clear: Islam has absolutely no respect or tolerance for free speech, religious liberties, or other values enshrined in our nation’s Constitution.

Zohran Mamdani isn’t going to be transparent about any of this while he’s on the campaign trail in New York City. He will, however, act on Islamic beliefs if he becomes the city’s next mayor.

At the end of the day, NYC has more than enough problems. The last thing it needs is to put an Islamic, anti-American socialist in power.

Reading Between the Lines

If we pay close attention, we’ll notice Mamdani’s already given the public hints of who he really is.

One major red flag is his claims about Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Middle East. Despite Israel coming under attack from this radical Islamic terrorist group, Mamdani accused the Jewish state of “genocide” for fighting back.

Moreover, the NYC mayoral candidate absolutely refuses to renounce the dangerous call to “globalize the Intifada.” Then again, anyone who understands Islamism, its beliefs, and its vision for the world won’t be shocked.

At their core, Mamdani’s ideas about our international allies, Hamas’ acts of terrorism, and Israel’s right to self defense are wholly incompatible with real American values.

The Ball is Now in NYC’s Court

Moving forward, time will tell if the Big Apple sees the writing on the wall and refuses to fall for the trap that Zohran Mamdani is setting. If they don’t, NYC will become a lot more dangerous.

Unfortunately, whether or not Mamdani gets into office remains to be seen. He’s certainly loved by the Democrat Party’s more radical wing. Though other Democrats who position themselves as more establishment or mainstream are, at least in public, keeping their distance from Mamdani.

As Americans, we have to stand up and reject Islamism in all forms. Remember: this ideology, at its core, is about deception, violence, and domination. If we don’t protect our country from all enemies - both foreign and domestic - we’ll eventually reach the point of no return.