

Imagine getting excited about tax season. What would that look like?

Instead of being stressed out about the IRS taking money out of your paycheck, imagine the mayor of NY city celebrating.

How does he celebrate? By taxing the wealthy; “the rich”, to raise funds for working families in NYC.

Democratic socialists in New York city have taken control of the city. Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a member of the Democratic socialists of America, was elected mayor recently. After posting a video in celebration of his new policy, which raises taxes on individuals earning above a certain amount of money, Ben Shapiro quickly criticized the mayor’s behavior and views on x.

According to Shapiro, the mayor is acting “hideously” motivated by “class envy” and “revenge” when he says he is doing something to benefit working families in NY city.

Shapiro correctly noted that this is not about raising taxes to fund public transportation or hospitals. This is about using taxation as a tool to punish successful people and redistribute wealth based upon a marxist model.

What happens when socialists get power?

The gameplan is described below for our subscribers.