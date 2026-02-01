As Americans, we show ID in order to open bank accounts, fly on planes, or even purchase alcohol in restaurants.

The radical left has NO problems with this.

Yet, when it comes to showing ID in order to cast ballots in elections, leftists go berserk. They’ve called it everything from racist and bigoted to hateful and discriminatory.

Thankfully, this is yet another battle that Democrats aren’t going to win.

Across the nation, more Americans are recognizing a core truth: voter ID should be the baseline standard to participate in elections.

No ID? No vote!

This is gaining ground even in deep blue states like California.

A Constitutional Amendment in the Making

Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t stop what’s coming!

In the Golden State, a voter ID petition by Reform California has garnered over one million signatures.

This far eclipses the minimum amount of signatures needed for this petition to land on the state’s 2026 midterms ballot.

If it goes to a vote and passes, then California will have to update its Constitution with voter ID requirements for elections.

This is a HUGE deal.

California, in particular, has been plagued with non citizens voting in their political races. This, in and of itself, constitutes fraud, despite Newsom and his cronies trying to convince people otherwise.

The buck stops here and now.

Showing ID and verifying one’s citizenship to vote should be required in all 50 states.

Though without this amendment to California’s Constitution, fraud will continue and foreigners will cancel out Americans’ votes.

Democrats Are Already Melting Down

With over one million signatures backing this voter ID initiative, Democrats across California have begun losing their minds.

Attorney General Rob Bonta claims this proposed amendment would take voting rights from eligible Californians.

Other stateside leftists are accusing this initiative of creating “hurdles” to election participation.

Hurdles for WHOM?

Illegal aliens? Non citizens? Dead people?

That’s exactly the point!

American citizens who live in California have nothing to fear. This is no different than showing ID at the San Francisco airport or in a Los Angeles bar.

Don’t let the radical left convince you otherwise!

Playing the Race Card

If there’s one thing Democrats are experts in…it’s playing the race card!

As Reform California’s proposed amendment gains traction, the left is calling it “racist.” They’re making claims that non white voters somehow “can’t” access state ID or driver’s licenses.

That’s nonsensical.

In addition to playing the race card, California Democrats now argue that lower income folks won’t be able to cast ballots if voter ID requirements pass.

That’s a lie.

Americans of all socioeconomic backgrounds can access ID to prove their citizenship and vote.

We shouldn’t be conned into thinking otherwise.

Here’s the bottom line: the radical left doesn’t care about protecting eligible voters. They just want to make it easier to rig more elections.

Let’s Get Voter ID on the Ballot in the Midterms

Under no circumstances should ANYONE without ID vote in elections.

There’s a reason why California’s top Democrats are pushing so hard to leave political races open to fraud.

They KNOW their party is losing support. They know that Gen Z is trending conservative and more Americans are registering as Republicans.

That scares the left. That makes Democrats eager to import foreigners and give them access to illegal voting.

It’s time to put an end to this nonsense, once and for all.

Getting California’s Constitution amended is just the BEGINNING.

From here on out, any state without voter ID requirements needs to update their laws effective immediately.

Until this happens, we run the risk of facing even more stolen elections.