Across the board, various companies are having to learn the hard way that it never pays to go woke. They were warned against this years ago, yet still opted to cater to the vocal minority insisting that every major corporation needs to embrace DEI.

This isn’t what real Americans want, though. We’ve seen this time and time again, from Bud Light to Target to Disney. At the end of the day, each of these companies rely on support from people across the political spectrum.

Because of this alone, companies would be smart to focus on their own products and services, rather than trying to grandstand about political or social issues.

With President Trump back in the White House, however, businesses of all sizes and varieties are finally getting the message.

One of the major corporations to do away with DEI is none other than Pepsi.

DEI Team Goes Bye Bye

In February, news broke that Pepsi would be eliminating both its DEI team and a series of woke policies embraced by company heads years ago.

This decision wasn’t exactly voluntary and it’s not like Pepsi saw the light about the harm they were doing. The company only agreed to reverse course on DEI after conservative commentator Robby Starbuck said he’d have no problem exposing the aforementioned woke policies.

Pepsi owns a series of brands and the removal of the DEI team will have a ripple effect. Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina, and other beverage brands operate under Pepsi and therefore can be expected to sever ties with wokeness, too.

Thanks to patriots pushing back against this insanity, more companies are getting the message that they’re not invincible. They certainly aren’t too big to fail if enough consumers boycott them and spread the word for others to do the same.

In spite of Pepsi’s apparent shift away from DEI, we can’t get too comfortable just yet.

Saying One Thing and Doing Another

Private sector businesses and even educational institutes have said before they’d be doing away with wokeness. Not all of them truly lived up to their word or made any meaningful changes to their operations.

Some continued keeping DEI policies alive but just called them something different so conservatives would have a harder time recognizing it. Many schools, in particular, became more quiet about incorporating wokeness into their curricula.

It’s for these very reasons that we can’t necessarily take Pepsi at face value. Sure, for now, they’re doing away with DEI.

What happens in six months or a year from now when the company is confident that backlash against wokeness has died down.

We the people have to make sure these companies know we’re not messing around. If Pepsi and other corporations are serious about their future, they need to listen to the consumers who keep them in business.

For far too long, valid criticism of wokeness has been laughed off, with establishment figures in particular writing it off as just noise.

Who’s laughing now, Pepsi?

DEI Often Operates in the Shadows

Many patriots are familiar with wokeness being shoved in our faces via advertising and other direct to consumer means.

However, many companies set up DEI workshops and courses that workers have to complete as a condition of employment. These are significantly harder for everyday people to be aware of, especially if they’re not familiar with certain businesses’ internal operations.

This is why it’s so important for the fight against wokeness to remain active on all sides. Employees who are ordered to take DEI classes in order to keep their jobs should resign on the spot.

There are enough small businesses that would welcome these workers with open arms…and without wasting their time and skill sets.

If enough people refused to engage in DEI as a condition of employment, companies would get the message that wokeness is never going to stand. Trying to keep DEI in the shadows doesn’t make it any less inappropriate or dangerous.

Pepsi Isn’t Out of the Woods Just Yet

On social media platforms like X, many Americans are weighing in on Pepsi’s professed decision to distance itself from wokeness.

One common consensus is that it’s too little too late. Even among patriots who believe the beverage company really is done with DEI, many say that Pepsi won’t be getting a penny more from them.

At the end of the day, companies should have known from the beginning that going woke was a bad move. Pepsi, in particular, should have had the foresight to focus on delivering delicious beverages enjoyed by Americans across the political spectrum.

Moving forward, time will tell what comes next for Pepsi. As time goes on, some patriots might feel inclined to support this beverage company at some point…but it may not be enough.

Judging from some of the latest responses from the public, Pepsi is well on its way to becoming Bud Light 2.0.