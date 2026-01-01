Pfizer Exposed For Minimal Tracking of mRNA Side Effects

At the height of COVID, mRNA vaccines got pushed as the end all be all.

According to the so called experts, these shots were CRUCIAL towards mitigating virus spread and lessening burdens on hospitals.

In hindsight….it was all a lie.

Then again, most Americans were wise to the con from the beginning.

For one thing, these vaccines arrived within MONTHS of the virus. This didn’t allow enough time for them to undergo proper testing or analysis.

Then, the government and medical establishment became aggressive. They started bullying and threatening Americans, pulling out ALL the stops to get these shots in our arms.

It was BAD.

At one point, the powers that be even pushed for authoritarian vaccine passports.

Had these elites gotten their way, American citizens would have been LOCKED OUT of pharmacies, grocery stores, and even parks.

As 2025 starts wrapping up, a breaking new development shines a light on Pfizer and its coverup of issues with the mRNA vaccine.

They Were Playing Games From the Start

mRNA has been repeatedly promoted as “the future” of immunizations in the United States.

Yet, this promise lacks precedent.

For one thing, mRNA technology already proved itself as threatening to human DNA. That’s a FACT.

We’ve seen in real time how mRNA technology can cause damage to internal organs and even sabotage the immune system.

Once THAT happens, there’s no going back!

In spite of it all, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer only conducted MINIMAL testing of mRNA side effects. To be precise, roughly seven days of this testing occurred.

ZERO long term safety studies were carried out.

Worse yet, Pfizer and Moderna actually UNDERMINED adverse reactions that included myocarditis, turbo cancers, and even DEATHS.

Don’t Forget About the Pfizer Dump

It shouldn’t be shocking that pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer want to keep we the people in the dark about mRNA’s adverse side effects.

Remember…this is about MONEY to big pharma.

If they were truly honest about myocarditis and other harms, pharmaceutical companies would lose BILLIONS.

Even more so, their campaigns to drum up fear over fairly benign viruses would fail.

That’s where the Pfizer dump enters the equation.

We can’t forget about infamous documentation obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. These records CONFIRMED that Pfizer was prematurely aware of harmful outcomes tied to mRNA technology.

Yet, Pfizer elected to HIDE this information from the public, rather than being forthcoming.

Big Pharma’s Become Even MORE Ruthless

From the moment that companies like Moderna and Pfizer learned about mRNA side effects, they KNEW it could potentially leak.

This explains their aggressive efforts to get as many mRNA vaccinations in people’s arms as possible.

THIS is why the CDC insisted on pregnant women and kids being jabbed.

It’s why everyday Americans were threatened with job termination, arrest, and loss of child custody if they declined mRNA vaccines.

Big pharma was ALWAYS living on borrowed time.

They just wanted to cash in before the truth eventually came out.

The Fight For Medical Freedom Isn’t Over Yet

Unfortunately, the corrupt pharmaceutical industry isn’t giving up on mRNA technology.

Even with the reveal of Pfizer and Moderna’s cover ups, they’re still hoping it all blows over.

This is a TRAVESTY… and a threat to our civil liberties.

Here’s what comes next…

As patriots, we can’t allow ourselves (or our children!) to become the guinea pigs of big pharma’s bioweapons.

We have a DUTY to remain vigilant, be informed, and continue speaking out about mRNA’s adverse side effects.

The medical establishment isn’t going to do it. The elites certainly aren’t going to do it…

Therefore, WE THE PEOPLE must stand up, stay strong, and never bow to medical tyranny.