You can’t make this stuff up.

The organization that loves to lecture the rest of America about racial justice and equity has been caught red-handed practicing old-fashioned racial segregation against its own white employees.

According to The Federalist, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has agreed to pay a whopping $500,000 to settle a federal investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The charges? Mandatory race-segregated “affinity caucuses,” anti-white harassment in DEI training sessions, and giving white workers second-class treatment on basic workplace benefits.

This is the same Planned Parenthood that positions itself as a heroic defender of the marginalized. Yet behind closed doors, they were running a system that deliberately divided employees by skin color and targeted white staff for special treatment.

How’s that for breathtaking hypocrisy?

The EEOC found that Planned Parenthood forced employees into race-based affinity groups where people of the “wrong” race were banned from participating. White employees sat through mandatory trainings filled with derogatory statements about their race. Some managers even made openly harassing comments. And get this: black employees got preferential access to time off while white workers were denied the same opportunities.

All of this was done under the sacred banner of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The left constantly tells us that DEI is about making things fair. Turns out when they implement it, “equity” often means punishing people for the wrong skin color.

Segregating workers by race in 2026. What year do these people think it is?

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas put it perfectly: segregating employees by race violates the core promise of our nation’s civil rights laws. She added that there is no special DEI exception to Title VII protections.

Even the federal government had to step in and remind this so-called progressive organization that you can’t discriminate against white people either.

Here’s the part that should make every taxpayer furious. Planned Parenthood already receives massive amounts of public funding. And now they’re coughing up half a million dollars because their woke experiments blew up in their face.

Who ultimately pays when these elite institutions get sued for the very racism they accuse everyone else of committing?

To discover just how deep this pattern of left-wing racial hypocrisy runs and what it means for the future of corporate America, become a paid subscriber. The shocking truth that follows will leave you questioning everything the mainstream tells you about “social justice.”

This scandal exposes the rotten core of the modern DEI cult. What began as a supposed correction for past wrongs has morphed into a new form of racial grievance and division. The very people who scream loudest about systemic racism are the ones building new systems of racial preference and exclusion.

Planned Parenthood’s leadership tried to distance themselves, claiming new management has made changes. But the damage is done. Their organization got caught enforcing racial separation and anti-white bias in the workplace.

This isn’t an isolated mistake. It’s the predictable result when ideology replaces basic fairness and common sense. The left has spent years redefining racism to mean only power plus privilege, conveniently excusing their own discriminatory practices.

Meanwhile, real people trying to do their jobs get caught in the crossfire of this toxic nonsense.

How long will Americans tolerate organizations that preach tolerance while practicing division?

How many more settlements will it take before companies realize that weaponizing race against white employees is both illegal and morally bankrupt?

The Planned Parenthood case should serve as a loud warning. The DEI racket isn’t just wasteful corporate virtue signaling. It actively harms people and violates federal law.

It’s time to call it what it is: state-sanctioned racism dressed up in fancy progressive language.

The elites who run these organizations never seem to suffer personally from their own policies. They just write big checks with other people’s money and move on to the next cause.

Regular workers, however, pay the real price in a toxic work environment and lost opportunities.

This settlement is a small victory for sanity. But it won’t fix the deeper cultural rot that allows such blatant discrimination to flourish in the first place.

We need a full-scale rejection of race-obsessed ideology in every institution. From boardrooms to government offices, the obsession with skin color needs to end.

America was founded on the radical idea that individuals should be judged by their character and actions, not their race. It’s time we returned to that principle with zero apologies.

The alternative is exactly what Planned Parenthood of Illinois was caught doing: new forms of segregation in the name of “justice.”

No thanks.

We’ve seen where that road leads. And it’s nowhere good.