The swamp creatures of D.C. have become a hive mind similar to the Borg from Stark Trek: The Next Generation. Tune into the nightly news or social media and you’ll hear a common refrain: Trump is bad and Democrats fight for the little guy.

It’s as though our politicians are reading from the same exact script provided to them by their handlers.

It appears Congress has become the middle management of politics that serves a powerful hidden hand.

The Democrats are in Lockstep

Though some Republicans have fallen into the D.C. hive mind, it’s the Democrats who are most guilty of groupthink.

Orwell used the “groupthink” term to describe the cognitive similarities demonstrated by those mesmerized by an authoritarian Inner Party.

"This morning, dozens of Senate Democrats simultaneously posted a video fact-checking Trump’s broken promise to lower prices 'on day one' across their social media platforms. The video begins with footage of Trump at a press conference last year promising to 'immediately bring prices down.” – A statement from the Democratic Strategic Communications Committee

The statement above amounts to an embarrassing omission that Democrats are willing to echo one another using the same words, verbatim. The worst part about the ongoing groupthink leftist hive mind is that the mainstream media is in cahoots with Democrats.

As Elon Musk has pointed out on X, legacy media often reads from the exact same scripts. Most of the nation’s nightly newscasts, both national and local, sound disturbingly similar.

Democrats are Banking on Bread and Circuses

Turn on your TV and you won’t hear mention of the Democrats’ absurdly common refrain. The Dems are intentionally echoing one another yet you have to turn to X to find the truth.

The Democrats are likely being given scripts or talking points from those above. They might also be communicating with one another in secret, colluding to manipulate the public.

"Now we’re up to 22 Dem senators all doing the same cringe video simultaneously! I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda. First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck! Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question." – Elon Musk

The goal?

To gang up on President Trump and Republicans in Congress, gradually building momentum for a leftward political pendulum shift.

The Democrats Have Been Exposed

Now that the Dems’ speech similarities have been exposed on social media, they’ll start deviating from their collective script. However, those deviations will be closely analyzed by an untrusting public.

As an example, consider that nearly two dozen Democratic Senators released the exact same attack video targeting Republicans. The Dems clearly believe they can use carefully tailored messaging to persuade voters to elect leftists.

What the Dems fail to realize or refuse to admit is that talking only does so much. Coordinating a strategic war of words as a collective doesn’t nullify poor policy.

The voting public isn’t stupid enough to repeatedly elect Democrats with failed policies. Pocketbooks and hot button issues matter.

Scripted videos are blatant attempts to brainwash the masses. The effort is nothing more than a conceited attempt to rally the Democratic base after a lost election.

Republicans are in the Driver’s Seat

The fact that Democratic Senators spent their limited time filming scripted social media videos in unison is a sign of weakness. The Democrats’ attempts to manipulate are reactionary.

In contrast, the Republicans are proactive, dictating policy, and shaping the laws of the land.

If the Dems were confident, they wouldn’t have to go to the extent of sharing, rehearsing, and acting out a collective script.

The worst part is the widely shared videos accusing Trump of cutting essential services for tax cuts.

The claim is simply untrue. Trump’s DOGE team has trimmed the government fat in an attempt to narrow the federal budget deficit.

It is Time to Rehumanize Politics

The politicians of the left have transformed into robots. Voters are people, not bots. It is the Republicans who have adopted a humanistic approach to politics.

“Not one original thought, ever.” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on the Democrats’ videos

Republicans are telling it like it is, leveling with the American people. That’s the straightforwardness Americans need and deserve.

A vote for those on the political right amounts to a vote in favor of the human condition. That’s all that really matters.