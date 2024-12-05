President Biden Pardons His Son in a BLATANT Act of Nepotism
Joe pardoned his son, Hunter, making it crystal clear that his moral compass remains uncalibrated
In yet another sign of the pending apocalypse, Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter. The pardon was made after Joe stated he would never pardon his son. The pardon also comes on the heels of the Democrats stating the impeachment inquiry was unsubstantiated.
If the impeachment inquiry was a total nothingburger, why would Joe issue a pardon to his son? I…
