Right Flank

Right Flank

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
1d

Large corporations wading into political issues is not something they should do. Public companies have a fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders and anything that affects that bottom line could be construed as not in the shareholder interest. Why there hasn’t been more revolt from investors is probably because they feel a bit helpless themselves but it should be about the bottom line always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture