For well over a hundred years, Catholics have traditionally dedicated June to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

They’re making it a major point this month.

Pride month is out.

Jesus is back in.

Pride Month–the celebration of the LGBT movement–officially began in June 2000, when President Bill Clinton designated the month as “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.”

The idea behind Clinton’s move was to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969, a series of violent riots in New York City.

By the time the riots were over, some six days later, the gay rights movement went from a fringe issue to front-page news.

In 2009, President Barack Obama expanded the gay rights movement by labeling June as “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.”

Obama ordered the creation of the Stonewall National Monument to honor the violence in which the modern gay rights movement began.

Christianity has endured for over 2000 years. The blood of innumerable innocent men, women, and children has been shed to keep it alive.

The organized LGBT movement has had a life span–depending on whether you credit it to Clinton or Obama–of around 15-25 years. Compared to Christianity, the Stonewall Riots are an isolated incident.

Along Came Trump

According to Leading Report, “Major companies, in meaningful numbers, are retreating from LGBTQ+ pride events amid President Trump’s DEI crackdown.”

One of the major companies Leading Report was referring to is Mastercard. The financial services giant isn’t renewing its sponsorship of the 2025 New York City Pride March.

Mastercard has supported Heritage of Pride, a nonprofit group that organizes LGBTQ events, for about a decade. The corporation has been seen as a top-level “platinum” sponsor for several years.

Other NYC Pride sponsors are not returning for 2025 as well. Pepsi, automaker Nissan, banking giant Citi, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, a consulting firm, are pulling out of the NYC event.

Some corporate sponsors will maintain a paid presence at NYC Pride by using branded booths. Others are sponsoring smaller Pride marches elsewhere.

Though refusing to sponsor the event, Mastercard said it would still participate in the New York City march in June.

“Mastercard is a longstanding supporter of the many communities of which our employees are members, including the LGBTQIA+ community globally,” a spokeswoman said.

Some of the pullback from the once boisterous and at times defiant support for the LGBT movement can be attributed to pressure on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs by the Trump administration.

DEI and LGBT are comrades-in-arms in the neo-Marxist army of twenty-first-century misfits trying to make reality in their own image.

President Trump’s tariff announcements may also have a role in sidestepping this year’s Pride Month.

Eve Keller, the co-president of the United States Association of Prides, said, “It’s multilayered, and it’s all happening at the same time.”

Some companies that continue to support Pride organizations are asking that their names and logos be removed from official displays and apparel for fear of political backlash, according to Keller.

A Bridge Too Far?

Large corporations are fickle. The only thing they will generally never budge on is the bottom line. If Pride is profitable and popular, most big corporations will be on board.

Clinton, Obama, and Biden did their best to make the LGBT cause popular and profitable.

Trump is pulling the plug. He celebrates excellence, not sexual diversity; morality, not sin.

Maybe there’s more to it. Could coupling the gay movement to transgender activism have been a bridge too far?

If someone chooses to be gay or bisexual, it’s nobody’s business what they do behind closed doors. If they are defying reality and endangering others, it becomes everybody's business.

The transgender controversy–which includes biological males playing in women’s sports, children being given hormone blockers and sex change surgeries, etc.–is not popular.

Almost 80% of Americans don’t want men playing in women’s sports.

Almost 80% of voters believe minors should have to wait until they are adults to legally use puberty blockers and undergo sex-change procedures.

The fact that a man can't become a woman or a woman become a man has been a fact since the beginning of men and women. Most people get that because they are still sane.

Transgenderism became popular in the 1990s because it was a shiny new object for the Left to parade around the political arena.

Corporations rode the wave and contributed time and money to the LGBT movement.

It’s not popular anymore, and the corporations are moving on.

It is a safe bet that as funding dwindles, the interest in the Pride movement will continue to weaken.

The fact that Christianity has lasted for over 2000 years is a testament to its veracity. People have been trying to wipe it out for centuries.

Pride month is quickly becoming a sideshow. Corporations are looking for a new main event. One thing is for certain: transgenderism doesn’t fit the bill.

Is it time to take the T out of LGBT? The survival of the Pride movement may depend on it.