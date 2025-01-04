History books are being rewritten to separate the pre-Covid world from the post-Covid world. Think about it. The world pre-2020 was a different animal from the world after the pandemic hit. COVID wasn't just a pandemic, it changed the way people see the world–especially the government.

The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FCCCA) said it straight in a webinar featuring Debbie Lerman.

“Even five years later, the COVID-19 pandemic remains one of the most unexplainable sustained events in human history. When referring to past events, the distinction of ‘pre-COVID’ says a lot. That was a time when people were more rational, more reasonable, and less afraid.”

Put another way, the psychological impact of COVID-19 has been at least as devastating as the physical impact of the disease which has killed over 7 million people worldwide. That’s saying a lot. And the damage-psychic and physical–is still happening.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may alter human DNA and the impact could be devastating. Altering DNA is synonymous with mutating it. Mutations can help a species survive or cause it to go extinct. They can also have little to no impact on a species as a whole. Mutations are genetic wild cards.

With all the confusion concerning COVID-10–it started the minute the pandemic was declared–it’s no wonder people are looking for alternatives to a poorly vetted vaccine. Long story short: most people don't trust the federal government, not even federal government officials themselves.

Ivermectin As A Psychological Alternative?

The jury is still out on whether or not Ivermectin is effective in treating COVID-19. Some studies suggest it is effective, others not so much.

Then again, there are still lots of questions swirling around the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Not only do loads of people not trust the governments, they don’t trust pharmaceutical companies or the studies that they fund. Across the board, trust in America’s institutions, private and public, is in freefall.

Government officials, ironically, aren’t immune from the pandemic of doubt and distrust that was supercharged by the COVID-19 outbreak. Not knowing who to trust surely played a factor in over 100 U.S. Congressmen deciding to go with a known quantity called Ivermectin to treat the virus, according to Dr. Kory of the FLCCC.

Dr. Kory is the author of The War on Ivermectin. The description of the book serves as an accurate summary:

Ivermectin is a dirty word in the media. It doesn’t work. It’s a deadly horse dewormer. Prescribe or promote it and you’ll be called a right-wing quack, be banned from social media, or lose your license to practice medicine. And yet, entire countries wiped out the virus with it, and more than ninety-five studies now show it to be unequivocally effective in preventing and treating COVID-19. If it didn’t work, why was there a coordinated global campaign to cancel it?

Good question.

Ivermectin has a track record running back over 30 years. It’s considered a “wonder drug that treats life- and sight-threatening parasitic infections. Its lasting influence on global health has been so profound that two of the key researchers in its discovery and development won the Nobel Prize in 2015.”

When in doubt, people turn to things that have a good track record. Ivermectin fits the bill.

Does Ivermectin work on COVID-19? It appears a good number of Congressmen were willing to take the chance that it does.

Dr. Simone Gold backed up Dr. Kory’s statement. Gold is the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors.

It’s a safe bet that most–even all–of the Congressmen consulted with their doctors before turning to Ivermectin. There are plenty of zany Congressmen, but that doesn't make them stupid.

Bioweapons vs Public Health

Science writer Debbie Lerman is a Brownstone Institute Fellow and a writer/researcher for the Brownstone Journal. Her book The Deep State Goes Viral, is due to be published in early 2025.

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Lerman wondered why she was seeing things differently than almost everybody else in her field:

There just didn’t seem to be an emergency, and it seemed like the emergency was being fabricated. And it also seemed to me that the people who were falling for it were all the people who I previously identified with. And they were telling me that I wasn’t in their tribe anymore.

Lerman isn’t one to crawl into a hole when people don't agree with her. She felt compelled to find answers.

I started writing for Brownstone, and that’s when I started really digging into government documents to see what was happening. I thought, ‘Well, if we really have a pandemic and we have a response, there’s probably some documents that tell us what that response is supposed to be.'

What she brought to light was the same thing swimming in the back of the minds of millions of Americans.

One of the most ingenious aspects of the global COVID operation is that it was so brazen, so extreme, and so inconceivable that it can actually hide behind its own implausibility.

What was the “global COVID operation”? Lerman, after a thorough review of government documents, pinpointed two aspects that informed the government’s pandemic response: the public health aspect and the national security aspect. The latter focused on bioweapons and biodefense and quickly swallowed up the former.

“The civilian framework of public health disappeared,” Lerman said. “It just got swallowed up by the biodefense framework—and now they’re applying the biodefense framework to the entire world.”

This global alignment revealed that public health had become a fiction. It’s now just a cover for a global biodefense framework,” Lerman concluded.

Put another way, the higher-ups in the U.S. government used the pandemic to consolidate power. It’s no wonder so many government officials who signed on in good faith no longer trust the institutions that employ them. Big Pharma and Big Tech are no better.

Choosing Ivermectin over the COVID-19 vaccine can be seen both as a psychological rebellion against the powers that be and a viable alternative to the vaccine.

Who do you trust?